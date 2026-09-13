Join Us for the 2nd Annual Romantasy Writing Virtual Conference

Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present the 2nd Annual Romantasy Writing Virtual Conference. On September 19 & 20, 2026, our WDU Romantasy Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from romantasy authors with live Q&A. Romantasy is the intersection of fantasy and romance and has taken today's popular fiction market by storm. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft from four different published romantasy authors. Learn more about the hottest mashup genre and register now!

Listen to “Writer’s Digest Presents” Now Before Our Next Episode Drops!

In this episode of the "Writer's Digest Presents" podcast, author and literary critic Grace Byron discusses what literary criticism looks like today and its place in the publishing landscape. New episodes stream every third Tuesday of the month!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!