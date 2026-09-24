Jessica Brody: Don’t Expect Perfection on the First Try

Jessica Brody is the author of the #1 bestselling novel-writing guides Save the Cat! Writes a Novel and Save the Cat! Writes a Young Adult Novel as well as several books based on popular Disney franchises like Descendants and LEGO Disney Princess. She has also written more than 20 novels for teens, tweens, and adults, including The Geography of Lost Things, The Chaos of Standing Still, Amelia Gray Is Almost Okay, A Week of Mondays, 52 Reasons to Hate My Father, the Unremembered trilogy, and the System Divine trilogy, which is a sci-fi reimagining of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables, co-written with Joanne Rendell. Jessica’s books have been translated and published in over twenty languages and several have been optioned for film and television. She’s the founder of the Writing Mastery Academy & lives with her husband and three dogs near Portland. Learn more on her book page, and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Jessica Brody | Photo by C Rooney

In this interview, Jessica discusses how her plot-writing craft books helped inspire her new novel, How to Write a Murder, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Jessica Brody

Literary agent: Jim McCarthy (Dystel, Goderich, and Bourret Literary Management)

Book title: How to Write a Murder

Publisher: Bantam Books (Penguin Random House)

Release date: September 22, 2026

Genre/category: Mystery/thriller

Previous titles: Three bestselling writing guides and over 20 novels for teens, tweens, and adults.

Elevator pitch: When a group of mystery writers get stranded at a remote mystery-writing conference and one of them turns up dead, it becomes clear that someone is using the steps of a popular mystery-writing guide to plot the perfect murder.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I literally wrote the book on plot. (I wrote a bestselling novel-writing guide called Save the Cat! Writes a Novel that’s used by millions of fiction writers around the world.) So, naturally, I talk about plot…a lot. Then one day I noticed something interesting: You plot a novel, but you also plot a murder. Coincidence? I thought not. And I started to wonder…what if someone used a popular novel-plotting guide to plot the perfect murder?

That was my original inspiration for How to Write a Murder, told from the perspective of five writers and one unidentified “mystery writer” who claims to be writing the very book you’re reading and constantly breaks the fourth wall to tell you exactly how they’re writing this murder.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This was my 21st novel, but my very first mystery. Which is probably it took a lot longer to write than any of my other novels.

From the moment I started the first draft, to the day it was published was nearly four years. And over those four years, I wrote and revised more than 10 drafts. But miraculously, the idea itself never changed, nor did the ending. (In fact, I started with the ending in mind.) But many details, threads, backstories, plot points, and scene sequences changed extensively. I remember a period where I was literally rearranging and rewriting a sequence of 5-10 scenes for three whole months—just trying to figure out the best way to tell that part of the story, and which narrator should narrate which scene. There was one scene that was narrated by every single narrator at least once over the course of those months!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Less so in the publishing process, more so in the marketing process. I had no idea how hard it is to explain the premise of a mystery novel to someone who hasn’t read it. Especially one like this that has so many twists! Every detail beyond my simple elevator pitch is pretty much a spoiler! I can’t even mention the gender of the “mystery writer” narrator because it’s kind of a spoiler! I’ve learned to be very cryptic very quickly.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

As the author of Save the Cat! Writes a Novel, one of the biggest questions I’m asked is: “How do the 15 beats of the Save the Cat! method work for [insert any genre here]?” And my answer has always been short and sweet: “The 15 beats don’t change per genre; their flavor does.”

Then, I decided to write a mystery novel of my own and I realized I had to go a bit deeper than that. I had to figure out exactly what those 15 beats looked like in a mystery novel—more specifically my mystery novel.

So, I did exactly what I did when I wrote Save the Cat! Writes a Novel. I started reading. I read lots and lots of mysteries, analyzing their structure and looking for patterns. What flavor did the beats have?

I started to give the beats new “mystery flavored” names, as a shorthand for myself.

Like “Summoning the Sleuth,” (Break into 2), “The Maze of Misdirection” (Fun and Games), and “Storming the Killer’s Lair” (Finale). And somewhere along the way, I realized I had accidentally written myself a brand-new plotting guide. Whoops!

Around the third draft, I got the idea to weave these beats into my story as a fictional plotting guide that the killer uses to plot the murder. I also structured the book like a plotting guide, breaking the narrative into the very steps the killer is following.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Besides a brain teaser (see answer above!)? Honestly, I always write my books with the primary goal of entertainment. If readers get a deeper meaning out of the novel—about the power of storytelling, the dark side of narrative control, or the courage required to face a blank page—then that’s a bonus.

I just want readers to feel like part of the mystery. To be invited into this creepy setting, to pull up a chair beside the characters, and try to unravel this locked-room puzzle. Everything else is just icing on the blood-red cake.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Every finished book you’ve ever read is hiding something. No, not a plot twist: A mess.

Far too often, all we ever get to see of another writer’s process is the perfectly polished prose at the end of it. Not the messy blobs of words they started with, or the months (even years) of revision it took to fix it.