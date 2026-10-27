It Was Time for a Murder: Why I Switched Gears From Kids Lit to Adult Thrillers

I should warn you right now: My new book, Wolf Season, has got some swearing. No more shoots and frigs or substitutions—in one of my illustrated books, a group of basketball-playing-teenage-vampires express their frustration with no flapping way. This book is set in rural Montana. Hard-nosed ranchers. Ass-kicking former cops. People needed to f******* swear.

There’s also sex, murder, and a mature love story. Ironically, the last one was the initial driving force for the switch…the rest was just for fun. And you know what? It really was.

So why did the author of 14 middle-grade and young adult books decide to jump ship from the shiny family cruise ship to that sketchy fishing trawler on the other side of the wharf? What was the process behind the shift? Do I miss laughter, joy, and idealism?

And maybe the central question: Did I write a good book?

Why I Became a Grizzled, Chain-Smoking Adult Author

Okay, I don’t actually smoke. And I was already grizzled. But the answer is still two-fold:

I had already written a lot of MG and YA and wanted to try something new. Kids Lit is getting tough.

For some background, I’ve been writing middle-grade and young adult novels for a while now. My first book, The Vindico, published in 2012. Since then I’ve won some awards, including an Edgar Award for OCDaniel, published two #1 New York Times bestsellers with Kobe Bryant, signed off on no less than three separate film adaptions (that all fell apart in packaging phases—happens more than you think), and spoken to kids all over the world. I love sharing stories with young readers. There’s nothing better than a kid who takes a story to heart, that all-encompassing immersion, in the way so many of us learned to love reading.

I’ve also written books that flopped. Shocker, right? But it seems to be getting tougher. I released a book in 2025 that ended up on three best-books-of-the-year lists, received multiple starred reviews…and still didn’t sell as hoped. That’s three in a row for me. I think there’s a baseball analogy in there somewhere.

Now. This is hyperbole. I still publish kids lit and love it. I released the first instalment in a new illustrated series this year, BEAST BALLERZ, and have more already-written novels coming. But I was running out of ideas, and, frankly, confidence, and I knew I needed to try a fresh approach. I needed new themes. New dialogue. It was time for a murder. Literarily.

And so I did what the much better and more successful recent YA authors did before me (thinking of Chandler Baker and Heather Fawcett, who both wrote fantastic and highly successful adult debuts) and decided to follow suit. I even considered mentally becoming one in the process. Good news.

I accomplished one of my goals.

How I Overcame My Fear of Big Words (and Then Became Afraid of Them Again)

For those of you who write kids lit, you will know there are certain nuances to the level of maturity you can include. Bad things can and do happen. The Hunger Games is about children killing each other in a variety of sadistic and horrible ways. But it would be better for everyone if they would watch their language while doing it. Try to avoid mentioning alcohol or drugs. Characters can kiss, but middle-grade readers will boo if you read those parts. Young readers are incredibly bright, intuitive, and capable—but sometimes the content has to overprotect most kids to make sure it protects some. Totally reasonable in a wide range of cases. But it does modify your approach.

I read a wide variety of genres. My last five books at the time of writing were: A Man Called Ove, The Lost City of Z, Alexander at the End of the World, The Dog Stars, and Project Hail Mary. But I also grew up reading Tolkien, Clavell, and even Tolstoy. I always wanted to write complex books with diction that would make readers alternately gasp or Google. Yeah. That’s not my style, as it turned out. Obscure words have a place. Usually, that’s the thesaurus.

Most of writing for kids and adults rotates around the same core principles:

Identify your concept and create a decent outline if you value your sanity. Become one with the routine, whatever it is. Question your life choices. Write an almost certainly wretched first draft. Edit incessantly until it’s something like what you envisioned. Not that. But something.

Maybe that’s just mine. But where writing adult thrillers became new and exciting was:

Write whatever the hell you want. Bad day? Let the mood change. This book is about murder. Let’s get dark. Write adult dialogue. Not just swearing. Mature themes and subject matter and responsibilities. These poor saps have to work. Pay taxes. The conversation changes. Love stories with history and consequence and intimacy…and, you know, murder.

That was the big lesson for me. Writing adult fiction wasn’t about trying to replicate War and Peace. It was simply adapting my current writing style to incorporate new themes. If you try to reinvent the wheel, if you think you need to dust off that thesaurus and write 200k words and slow everything down, it’s going to be frustrating. And if it’s a thriller, your reader is probably going to feel the same way.

I wrote a murder-mystery-meets-dark-fairy-tale-atmospheric-thriller because you just can keep adding hyphens in adult lit and buzz words are fun. But what I really wrote, and all of any of us needs to write, is a book I like. A book I want to read. If you’re thinking about making the switch, one direction or the other, roll the dice. Try it. I love kids lit. I love adult lit too. They’re two sides of the same street. For me, I just wanted to hang out on the rough side for a while. People are swearing over there.

Well? Is the book good?

My mom says it’s good. Really. And if you’ve met my mother, you know that means something. But, of course, I will not-so-subtly leave that to the readers to decide. I’ll say this: Shit happens in that book. There’s murder. There’s a love story. There are genuine moments of horror. People drink and swear and, well, some end up scattered in pieces across the wilderness.

Whatever else, Wolf Season’s a ride. It was writing it, and I hope it is reading it too.

Check out Wesley King's Wolf Season here: