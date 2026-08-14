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Isabelle Spotts: On a Book’s Potential With a Collaborative Team

In this interview, author Isabelle Spotts discusses going from short story writer to novelist with her debut novel, Saint Delilah.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Isabelle Spotts is the writer and narrator of two award-winning audio dramas, Night Faces and Middle West. She attended Madison College, where she was awarded Literary Arts Student of the Year and had multiple poems published in the Yahara Journal. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin, with her husband, two children, and two black cats. Follow her on Instagram.

Isabelle Spotts | Photo by Sharon Vanorny

In this interview, Isabelle discusses going from short story writer to novelist with her debut novel, Saint Delilah, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Isabelle Spotts
Literary agent: Rach Crawford
Book title: Saint Delilah
Publisher: Berkley/Penguin Random House
Release date: August 11, 2026
Genre/category: Suspense, Mystery, Horror
Elevator pitch: Delilah is dead, but her story is far from over. In this feminist supernatural suspense novel, she will find her peace and give hell to the man who killed her.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’d been writing short stories for some time, and I wanted to try my hand at a longer piece. I never knew it would end up becoming a full novel. The story itself, the setting, and even some of the characters in Saint Delilah were inspired by my hometown in rural Wisconsin. When I figured out that I wanted to write a story that would subvert the “dead girl” trope and help her reclaim her voice—that’s when it really took off.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

By the time Saint Delilah releases I will have spent six years with this story. I had written it first as an audio drama called Night Faces, and then I adapted it into a novel two years later. The book is very different than the podcast, which was more plot forward and fast paced. Much of the story has changed to reflect the heavier themes that are woven into the novel, and the original ending was very different from what exists now.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Absolutely. I was surprised by the entire publishing process, top to bottom. But what was most surprising (and really cool) was how collaborative it all was. A book’s potential is endless with a really great agent and editor, and learning how to explore all the possibilities in my own work was really eye opening.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Yes, many of the themes that emerged genuinely surprised me as I wrote them. I didn’t set out to explore female rage in the way the book does now. The subject matter drew out larger issues and more complicated questions which I was then able to let my characters explore in ways I hadn’t planned for.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they’ll be able to enjoy a suspenseful, emotional, and ultimately hopeful story and that they’ll also take the time to sit with some of the heavier themes of grief, morality, autonomy, and male brutality.  

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

You are never going to feel like your own work is good enough. Do it anyway.

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Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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