Is There a Mystery to Finding Inspiration for a Novel?

What makes the wisp of a potential idea become fierce enough to evolve into a book? Now, after publishing two historical novels, The Last of What I Am and What the Trees Remember, I’m restless to start a third and have become curious again about that process of inspiration. I’ve suspected that once the itch starts, there’s a special openness, a radar that attracts ideas or hears things in a unique way that might not happen if creative juices weren’t stirring. I’ve noticed in my own writing that the original idea doesn’t stay fixed but instead morphs during the writing into something else. The inspiration is like a finger pointing, and if I follow in that direction, unimaginable surprises open beyond.

Wondering about other writers’ experiences, I interviewed Geraldine Brooks, author of seven novels including New York Times bestseller Horse and Pulitzer Prize winner March, and Stefan Block, author of three novels and now a New York Times nonfiction bestseller, Home Schooled.

Brooks reminded me of this quote from Hemingway: "The good parts of a book may be only something a writer is lucky enough to overhear, or it may be the wreck of his whole damn life, and one is as good as the other."

Inspiration for a Novel

My two novels have been inspired by stories about ghosts, but neither was ever intended to be a ghost story. The first novel, The Last of What I Am, was inspired by a wish to bring rest to a mysterious something in our 19th century Virginia farmhouse that slams doors, stomps up and down stairs, and moves heavy objects as we watch. But while researching nearby Civil War battles, I was deeply moved by war’s effect on ordinary soldiers, in this case Confederate foot soldiers. The classic Vietnam War novel, The Things They Carried, by Tim O’Brien, then became a significant influence as I thought about wasted landscapes and PTSD 165 years ago.

My second historical novel, What the Trees Remember, grew from a friend’s account of an elderly female ghost balanced on the roof ridge of her former mountain home during a raging storm, her wild grey hair and wind tossed skirts visible to a neighbor during bursts of lightning. Typing her name into Ancestry.com, I took a deep dive into a life laid out in birth, death, and marriage certificates as well as newspapers. A secret lay there, too rich to go untold. The book gradually expanded to encompass racism in the South during the early Jim Crow era and included a lynching. Ancestry.com is not just for genealogy research but for glimpses into human lives with abundant material for fictional characters.

Stefan Block, who writes deeply personal novels and now a memoir, says about writing: “I have always believed you should focus on what haunts you.” And he wasn’t speaking about my ghost story approach. Inspiration for his earliest books was a collision between memories of Stefan’s complicated relationship with his Texas family and reading novels that resonated with him. He used his own family story with the idea he might be able in fiction to say the unsayable in a direct manner. He says his driving ambition is to give voice to questions that won’t go away. His new nonfiction memoir, Home Schooled, unfolded from journal entries after his mother died. He was certain if he didn’t capture the past in writing, it would vanish. This process felt different from his previous writing because he wasn’t thinking of anything as he wrote but was simply recording memories with a sense of personal urgency. It was the first step in a grieving process. And then with revisions, it became a book.

A question that needs an answer, essentially one that has personal meaning, has also inspired Brooks. While a journalist and not yet a novelist, she and her husband Tony Horwitz were “rambling” on foot in the English countryside and came upon a directional sign to a “plague village” five miles distant. When they arrived, they discovered the entire populace, with no knowledge of germs, quarantined during the 1665 plague, a decision only effective if the entire town agreed to the sacrifice. The inhabitants avoided the disaster that befell the rest of England. Five years after their ramble, Brooks and Horwitz moved to the small, 19th century Virginia town of Waterford, approximately the same size as the British village. But in Waterford, Brooks recalls, there couldn’t even be agreement about where to post a local sign. She remembered the plague village and became curious about how those people unified without any scientific knowledge of why it would save their lives. Her first novel, Year of Wonders, emerged from seeking an answer.

Again, chance and personal meaning coincided when at a luncheon she overheard a story about Lexington, the most famous of 19th century racehorses. His immense popularity was now forgotten. This was during a stage in her life when she was obsessed with her own and other horses and was pulled towards the pleasure of immersion in a horse story. She quickly learned the racehorse’s success and the popular 19th century sport wouldn’t have been possible without the enslaved Black trainers. The novel Horse was taking form during the time of the George Floyd tragedy, and the endurance of racism in our times became part of the novel.

Some Novel Ideas Don't Work

When I asked what makes an idea fail to stick, Block said it’s when he doesn’t have a great personal connection to it, doesn’t have any skin in the game. He might have begun research, but if it feels like being in an antique shop full of interesting things but without a relationship to any of them, he drops the project.

Brooks’ recalled how her interest was piqued by the life of an 18th century Tasmanian governor’s wife, an activist for her time for the Aborigines. But the woman brought into the governor’s mansion a six-year-old Aboriginal girl whom she later abandoned. Brooks says she can dislike a character, but she couldn’t think of a plausible way to explain this character’s action. She dropped the idea.

An Essential Ingredient

An idea fierce enough to entice a writer to commit to years of trial and error may begin with curiosity and serendipity. It may initially seem superficial, but in my small sample, it seems inspiration must ultimately find a foothold in something deeper than the writer is conscious of initially.

Perhaps that something is gaining a better understanding of what it means to be human. Brooks says she has “a desperate need to extend the circle of empathy.” Block’s curiosity leads him to examine “how people come together and save one another.” He feels a compelling need to protect what is good in this world by writing about it, an impulse he believes much contemporary literature lacks.

My writing is driven by how the past remains alive—in families, in places, and in memory and then shapes who we become. But if any of these novels had begun with these themes, they might have veered towards the polemical, losing readers at the start and missing the opportunity to allow them to come to their own conclusions.

Check out Abigail Cutter's What the Trees Remember here: