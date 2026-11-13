Improv: The Hidden Talent That Makes Authors Perfect for Media Interviews

When you think of improv, what comes to mind? For many people, the first image that pops up is probably a comedian onstage.

But improvisation has so many other applications. It’s about active listening, staying present, and being flexible and creative in the way you respond to other people. In other words, improv is about all the same skills you need as an author when you’re doing a media interview.

Improv is important because no matter how much preparation you do, something unexpected can happen in an interview. Whether it’s a podcast taping, live Q&A, TV interview, or book event, talking about your book means encountering unexpected questions, technical difficulties, and surprising comments from the audience.

Something will always come up that requires you to think on your feet. And actually, the best conversations are the ones that feel improvised and natural.

The good news is that as an author, you’re probably more prepared than you think. Authors are masters of improv. Yep, I’m talking about you! As an author, you improvise constantly. Every time you sit down to write, you’re improvising. You improvise new scenes, new characters, and new plot twists. You improvise new ways to communicate your knowledge to your audience. You take feedback and improvise how to integrate it into your work. It’s probably so natural to you that you never stopped to consider that this is a special skill.

Your ability to improvise will serve you over and over in media interviews. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Harness the power of “yes, and …”

“Yes, and” is one of the most powerful ideas in improv. It means accepting a premise or question and building on it. If an improv performer says “no,” they shut down all possibilities for a scene to move forward. If they say “yes, and,” they can add new details that make the scene better and more engaging. The same goes for authors in a media interview.

I often work with clients who see questions as hurdles to get through. Instead, I challenge my clients to view questions as opportunities to share. Acknowledge and answer the question (that’s the “yes”) and then add to it (that’s the “and”). This strategy lets you address the question you are asked while also adding even more, moving the conversation forward.

“Yes, and” is one of the best ways to handle unexpected questions, too. Sometimes an interviewer will push back and challenge you. It’s nothing personal—it’s their job. But it can be uncomfortable. ​​​​​​Instead of saying “no” and focusing on the negative (such as “no, that’s not what I meant” or “no, that’s not what the book is about”) you can “yes, and” their question. It’s a way to transition back to your message gracefully without adding any tension to the conversation.

For example, if an interviewer asked me about my book Listful Thinking, “In your book, you give a lot of examples of ways people can outsource to get more done. But that’s not accessible to everyone. What do you say to that?”

I’d handle this question this way: “Yes, outsourcing is a great way to check things off your to-do list, and I wanted to be sure the book is practical for every reader. That’s why I also included free and low-cost options so people can save more time regardless of their budget.”

Treat the interview like a conversation.

Improv isn’t a one-person show. It’s a collaboration between two or more actors. The same goes for interviews. Interviews are meant to be collaborative conversations.

Authors can get so caught up in prepping for an interview that they forget to actually listen to their interviewer when the time comes. But the best interviews are conversations, not interrogations or performances of memorized lines. Slowing down and actively listening can help you respond more meaningfully.

I encourage all of my clients to use the Accordion Method, where you have a short, medium, and long answer to every question. It’s also critical to remember that there will be times that someone asks you a question you didn’t prepare for, or in a way you weren’t expecting. That’s where improvising is so beneficial. Use your preparation and come with key points, but don’t get locked into a script. You’re an author, so you know how to roll with the punches already.

Embrace Mistakes

One of the most common things I hear from my media-training clients is that they’re afraid of making mistakes in an interview. I get it—you worked so hard to get the interview opportunity, so it can feel scary to imagine “messing up.” But improv shows us a different way to view mistakes.

If you slip up, misspeak, or forget a point, don’t waste energy and time trying to backtrack or apologize. Pause, acknowledge your mistake, and then use it as an opportunity to clarify and return to your message. Or move on. No one will even know if you didn’t say the thing you intended to say.

Think of it as not going “out of character.” When a comedian or actor is improvising, they don’t stop when they make a mistake—they embrace it and just keep going. They make it part of the scene. The same goes for authors. It’s OK to make mistakes, because we’re all human.

In fact, think about your writing. I bet some of your best work came from mistakes. Plot holes and unexpected turns can take you somewhere great in your writing. Embrace mistakes in interviews the same way by building on what you’ve already shared, staying flexible, and keeping your cool.

Stay present instead of planning your next answer.

When you’re in an interview, it’s easy to get caught up in the future and what you’re going to be asked next. I see this happen with authors all the time: They were so busy planning what to say next that they forgot to listen to what the interview actually said.

Staying present and really listening closely can help you avoid that caught-off-guard feeling. That’s what improv is all about: active listening and being attentive to the present moment. Stay calm and flexible, and remember, it’s OK to pause, consider, and then answer. Interviews sound more natural when they come across like a give-and-take conversation. Unexpected questions are an amazing opportunity for organic connections and new insights.

Give yourself permission to stay present during interviews. You might be surprised by how much easier it is to respond when you’ve been listening closely rather than planning your next answer. It also makes interviews so much more enjoyable, and that comes across to your audience. They’ll have a good time when they see you looking relaxed and enjoying yourself.

Follow the energy.

In improv, actors are responsive, seeing what works and making choices based on that. If an idea gets a laugh or spurs a great new direction from a scene partner, the actor doesn’t pivot and do something else. They lean into that energy.

This is one of your secret weapons as an author, too. You already know how to follow the energy. When you get into a flow state with your writing, you’re following the energy of the narrative and riding it to create new ideas, new characters, and new plot developments. The same goes in an interview. If you notice your audience and your interviewer are really connecting with an idea, follow that direction and share more about that topic. Being flexible and following the energy of an interview makes for a great conversation that really connects with the audience.

It’s not all about you.

This is one of the biggest lessons of improv. Having the funniest line or being the solo star isn’t the point. The goal is to serve the scene. Each improv scene is about collaboration and creating something together. It’s also about making a connection with the audience, so they leave feeling lighter and seeing the world a little differently.

The same goes for media interviews. Reframing your role can help your nerves and even take some of the pressure off. Remember, it’s not all about you. It’s about the audience and the connection you’remaking with them. Sharing your knowledge is a public service — it’s not about self-promotion. You’re there to make a difference.

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