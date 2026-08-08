If You’re Bored, They’re Bored

[This article originally appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

My early reading career involved a lot of epic fantasy. If the book had a dragon, sword, or white-haired wizard on the cover, I pretty much bought it without so much as glancing at the back cover copy.1 I would then proceed to read at a voracious pace, consuming entire trilogies in a weekend, and ripping through longer series in a week or so. If there were world records for fastest reading, I would have been a contender.2 Nothing could stop me.

Until The Wheel of Time.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Wheel of Time (WoT) is an epic fantasy series by Robert Jordan that eventually topped out at 15 books, the last few completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s untimely passing. The first three or four books in the series were terrific, and I ripped through them with the usual gusto. But then my WoT pace slowed down considerably, and by Book 9, it was taking me weeks to get through them. The reason wasn’t hard to identify: The pacing had gone absolutely glacial. Sometimes it seemed like nothing at all happened in the course of a 900-page book.3

That glacial pacing meant I was pretty bored a lot of the time while reading these books,4 holding on by my mental fingernails until the final few chapters, when some exciting things would happen in a rush to set up the next book. The only reason I kept reading was a sense of sunk costs: I’d spent so much time thinking about this series, I felt like I had to honor that by dragging myself to the end of it.5

I took away two lessons from this experience: As a reader, I no longer begin lengthy book series until they’re completed. As a writer, it taught me just how important pacing is to a story. You can have incredible ideas, vivid characters, and a deeply imagined fictional world, but none of that will keep readers engaged if your pacing is bad.

1. Setting the Pace

Pacing is a critical component of any story, of any length. Knowing when to introduce characters, reveal secrets, or inject action is key to structuring your story for maximum impact. It’s also crucial for reader engagement and interest. A story that crawls along without much happening for long stretches will encourage your readers to cheat on your book with someone else’s. A story that races along at a confusingly fast clip, offering little to ground the reader along the way, will alienate them and send them looking for a story they can savor. You need readers to want to keep turning pages.6 You want them impatient for the next scene, the next twist—if your readers stop wanting to turn pages, your story is cooked.

The trick to it is to nail your pacing in the early stages, because it’s very difficult to fix pacing issues once you’ve finished your first draft—or even your zero draft, that very rough initial draft where you worry more about fleshing out your story than things like structure. Fixing pacing issues once you’ve navigated your plot to an ending point is a lot harder than you think, because pacing is embedded in every aspect of your story. Every sentence you write adjusts the pacing one way or another; every scene can slow things down or speed things up. By the time you make it to the end of your story, the pacing is threaded through everything, and changing it often requires major revisions.

If you start thinking about pacing as early as possible—during the Zero Draft stage—you can avoid pacing problems altogether, or at least make them a lot easier to fix. If that seems like an overwhelming goal when you’re still actively developing your story in every other way, don’t worry: I know a few tricks that make calibrating your pacing in the earliest stages of your story a lot easier.7

2. Zero Pacing Issues

The Zero Draft is where a lot of your story’s fundamentals get established. Revisions can change a lot of this work, of course, but once you land on a progression of events for your story, your pacing is very close to baked in. Keeping these five tricks in mind as you write can help ensure that your pacing is spot-on from the earliest stages, even if your draft needs a lot of other work.

Skip the breaks.

I’m doing this on my latest work-in-progress (WIP). For months, I worked on this novel without success, in large part because the pacing just wasn’t right—sluggish here, then frantic instead of propulsive.8 What’s worked to get it under control is an unconventional trick I’ve used before: I’m skipping the chapter breaks. I’m writing the story as one continuous narrative, just rolling from scene to scene. The immediate effect is a kind of “real-time” narrative, where the only implied breaks are when characters have to sleep or are otherwise unconscious.

At first blush, this might seem like a good way to ruin your pacing.9 Chapter breaks are a powerful pacing tool, after all, allowing you to skip past downtime and boring bits, insert tension in the form of cliffhangers, time jumps, and the like, and wrap up scenes with a pithy line. But focusing on chapter breaks while working on a Zero or First Draft can also be a crutch, giving you the semblance of snappy pacing when the actual chapters are rambling, overly succinct, or otherwise not ideal. By removing the chapter breaks in the early drafting stage, you force yourself to treat the entire narrative as a whole, making it easier to see pacing issues. It also makes choosing the locations of your chapter breaks later in the revision process easier. Instead of breaking to a new chapter when the current one exhausts you, you can analyze your text and choose the best moments.

Of course, if your story structurally relies on those breaks, this might not work for your current WIP—but I’m finding it invaluable in mine.

Try a “fat outline.”

If you’re more of a plotter than a pantser, you probably already outline your long-form stories to an extent. I’m the King of the Pantsers,10 but I’ve outlined portions of a story (or sometimes the entire thing) when a plot refuses to just work itself out via the power of my subconscious.11 But a fat outline is something different—it’s a Zero Draft that’s essentially a skeleton, boiling everything down to essentials. You write quickly, focusing on plot and leaving out details. You skip all description except the absolutely necessary, and dialogue is dashed off without spending time on voice or anything beyond expressing what the conversation needs to express to keep the story going. Then you go back in a later revision and flesh everything out.

This is actually a version of the writing process used by Ian Fleming, author of the James Bond novels. He had a strict routine, writing about 2,000 words in four hours every day. He accomplished this by writing fast and never, ever pausing to look anything up, do any research, or worry over the details—he just plowed ahead with the plot and went back to fix it up later. And it worked, if you consider 12 novels still in print more than 50 years after their first printing (and a legendary film series based on the character), something that worked.

The result is a bit more than just an outline, a bit less than a fully-fledged story. A fat outline can be helpful with pacing because it exposes the raw nerves of your story—your slow sections can’t be hidden behind beautiful language, your incoherent action is laid out like stage directions. All the pacing flaws are immediately obvious, more or less as you write them. This allows you to focus on the pacing and ensure it’s correct before you even have “darlings” to kill.

Speaking of darlings ...

Pre-Kill Your Darlings.

Here’s something no one tells you about the whole “kill your darlings” bit of advice: You have to have darlings before you can kill them.12 In other words, if you haven’t written a scene, speech, or new character yet, you don’t have to remove it later—you can just back away from the temptation and redirect your creative energies.

Here’s how it can work: Before each scene, imagine the story without it. Does the jump to the next piece of the plot feel abrupt, or does the flow still work? If the latter, the scene you’re about to start might not belong at that spot in the sequence, or it might not be necessary at all. Either way, killing it before it’s even in the mix can preserve the pace you’ve set up to that point, and prevent you from getting bogged down in a scene that interests you but slows down your story.

Of course, you can still write the scene, but leaving it out of the main sequence until you’ve finished will prove whether that particular scene is necessary. In fact, this leads us to the next trick for managing pacing from the zero-draft stage.

Write out of sequence.

Sometimes you can focus too much on the macro shape of your plot, the major events charted against rising and falling action. If your pacing looks good when you’re pulled out to a wide view but seems off when you read through it (or your beta readers complain about rushed or glacial pacing issues), consider zooming in and looking at the pacing on a more detailed level.

For example, a few times in my career, I’ve written novels by writing short stories and assembling them. Essentially, this means breaking the plot up into several more-or-less standalone pieces and then putting them together. Sometimes the arrangement is obvious because the stories occur in chronological order, but sometimes it’s more open to interpretation. Writing this way—treating each section of the story as a standalone and even writing them out of order—lets you focus on the pacing inside each section, which can reveal pacing issues hidden by a superficially well-paced overall structure.

Treating chapters or sections of the book as standalones allows you to closely control the pacing within that chapter or section. If you nail the pacing at that level, the overall pacing of the whole story will be consistent and solid.

Set the pace early.

It gets lost in the ocean of complaints, but one aspect of the final season of “Game of Thrones” that really irritated me was how the characters suddenly gained the ability to teleport anywhere in the world the plot needed them.13 In early seasons, travel from one location to another had been relatively slow and steady—sometimes frustratingly so. It took several episodes, at least, for characters to travel from one end of the world to another. And then, in those last few episodes, time and distance apparently ceased to exist.

The problem there wasn’t necessarily the speed, or even the level of realism around travel—it was the sudden shift. If the show had handwaved travel time and distances from the very beginning, it would have been part of the storytelling. It was the drastic change from a slower, more deliberate pace to a frantic, let’s-get-to-the-end vibe that forced me to notice it.14

It works similarly in a novel: The pace you set early in the story should be maintained—or at least carefully controlled. You can slow things down or speed them up in specific scenes or sections, for effect, but consider the story’s overarching pacing and keep it steady. One big mistake a lot of authors make is taking it slow in the beginning so they can focus on details and give their characters space to define themselves and then speeding things up dramatically once they feel like they’ve built the world, introduced the characters, and set the stage. Taking your time can feel strong at first because it lets you luxuriate in detail and character interaction, but as in “Game of Thrones,” it makes speeding things up later feel like a cheat. And if you wind up speeding up and then slowing down repeatedly, your pacing will wind up haphazard, and your readers will definitely notice.

It’s not about fast or slow, though—it’s about consistency and control. If you plan your pacing from the very beginning, you can avoid giving your readers whiplash when you suddenly have to alter the pace, even if your reasons for doing so are very good.

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