If You Don’t Write Your Book, Someone Else Will

You've been thinking about writing a book for years.

You have the idea. You know the topic. Maybe you've even talked about it on podcasts, written articles about it, given presentations, or helped clients with it. And yet, your book still isn't written. … Well, maybe you’ve gotten down a chapter or two.

Here's the thing: Someone else may be pondering the same topic. Their story, framework, methodology, or point of view may be different. But they see the opportunity—the hole in the marketplace—and they may actually write the book.

That's not meant to scare you. It's meant to motivate you.

Your Book Starts With the Book Proposal

One of the biggest misconceptions out there is people think they need to write the whole book to sell a nonfiction book. Unless it’s a memoir, you do not need to write the book first. You do need a compelling book proposal that makes the case for your book idea, its salability, and your authority for the subject matter. Of course you need sample chapters. Also one of the beauties of the book proposal is that it gets you so organized that, once you get the green light on your book, you are ready to write it.

Now that you’ve been “released” from writing the whole book, that’s one problem solved.

5 Road Blocks for Writing Books

You still need to find time for the book proposal. What's stopping you?

1. The Book Isn't a Priority … Yet

You have a business to run. Clients to serve. Speaking engagements. Content to create. Maybe a family and a million other things competing for your attention. The book is important. It just isn't urgent. There's nothing wrong with that.

But be honest with yourself. If the book keeps getting pushed to next month, next quarter, or next year, you're choosing to make other things the priority. Decide where the book belongs in your bigger picture. And make a commitment to yourself for when you will get started.

Hint: See if you can spare an hour a week to journal about your book proposal. The easiest way to move it up the priority list is to give it headspace and a little bit of your time.

2. Traditional Publishing Takes Too Long

This one comes up a lot. You develop a proposal. You query agents. An agent may take it out to acquisition editors at publishing houses. That editor still has to sell it internally before the publisher acquires it. Then there's editing, production, and all the rest.

Yes, traditional publishing is a process.

But here's the thing: It may take a year, or two, or three. But there’s plenty you can do while querying. And the benefits of traditional publishing—better production, distribution, credibility … and getting your book in the hands of people who don’t know you—may be well worth the wait.

Hint: If you think your book will be outdated by the time it’s released, your topic is not evergreen enough. Keep working on it.

3. I Have to Do Everything Myself

No, you don't. If the book is bigger than what you can—or want to—do alone, you have options. That’s why there are resources like Writers Digest, courses, and service providers, specialists ranging from book development to platform and promotion. You may even want to find an accountability group or co-author to keep the project moving forward.

That’s also why a book proposal is such an important tool. It helps you figure out the book before you even write it.

Hint: Not every collaboration will work. Make sure you and your collaborator are on the same page, literally and figuratively, before you decide to move forward.

4. My Family Doesn't "Get" Why I Need to Write a Book

This one can be especially frustrating. You tell your family you're working on a book, and they don't understand why or how you can make the time.

"Don't you have enough going on?"

"Who's going to read it?"

"You're already successful. Why do you need a book?"

They may be asking reasonable questions. They also may not understand what the book means to you or what you want it to do. And they don't have to.

If you're writing the book because it supports your business, establishes your expertise, shares your story, reaches a new audience, or simply because you have something you want to say, that's your decision. Embrace it! And own it!

Hint: Some families are incredibly supportive of a book project. Others just don't get it. You can explain it. You can invite them to be part of the process. But, remember, you don't need everyone in your life to understand the book in order for you to work on it.

5. I Don't Want To

Now we're getting somewhere.

This is the one completely valid reason not to write your book. Maybe you like having the idea more than you like the idea of writing the book. Perhaps you can’t handle the time commitment. Could be that the book was a good idea five years ago and you're over it.

That's okay.

You don't have to write a book.

Hint: But if you do want to write the book—and the only thing standing in your way is one of these other roadblocks—then it's worth doing something about it.

A Great Example

The title of this article was inspired by the origin story of my latest book. About a year and a half ago, I reached out to my friend Kristen Coffield, pioneer of the Active Grandparenting™ movement; I wanted to write an article on her for 3rd Act magazine.

After the interview, I asked Kristen, "Where's your book? If you don't write it, someone else will."

What I did not expect was her response: “Why don’t you write the proposal with me? Then, after we sell it, you can be my co-author.”

I reminded her that I was single and child-free. She thought that made the partnership perfect. She knew her lane—Active Grandparenting; I knew mine—writing, book development, and publishing.

We wrote the proposal, our agent submitted it to Skyhorse toward the end of the summer, and we got the green light within a month. Active Grandparenting: A Guide to Modern Family Dynamics, Healthier Habits, and Functional Fitness is out October 20.

Kristen’s story is a pretty good example of how some of those roadblocks can be overcome. She made the book a priority. It was a pretty quick traditional publishing timeline. She didn’t have to do everything herself. And #4 wasn’t an issue. Her family are huge supporters, and their photos are all over this book.

With most of my clients, I am a service provider. But I couldn’t help but get on board. Kristen’s enthusiasm about working together was contagious. This is my third traditionally published book, and my first collaboration. It will never not be funny to me that I'm single, child-free, and coauthor of a book called Active Grandparenting. This book had to be written, and I am thrilled to be part of it!

Here's the Bigger Point

If you have a book you want to write, don't let a solvable problem keep you from writing it. You don't have to do it all yourself. You don't have to do it all at once. And you don't have to wait for the perfect time.

You just have to decide that your book is worth making a priority. Because if you don't write it, someone else will.

Check out Debra Eckerling's Active Grandparenting here: