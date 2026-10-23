I Still Don’t Have an Elevator Pitch for My Book, but I Do Have a Battalion of Septuagenarian Fraternity Brothers and a Very Supportive Gynecologist: On Using Nontraditional Networks to Publicize Your Book

One of the first people to find out I was writing a book was my gynecologist. During a pelvic exam. He was good at making small talk while uncomfortable instruments were employed, and in the course of chatting, he asked what I had been working on lately. He already knew I had published some stories in literary magazines, but when I told him I had started a manuscript for my first book, there was general enthusiasm coming from below.

“Good for you!” he said, from somewhere behind the sheet draping my knees. Then he went on to tell me how much he respected Taylor Swift as a writer (unexpected!) and how strongly he admires people who follow their artistic dreams and ambitions (appreciated!).

The book was still a long way from being finished, and yet, it was one of my first experiences with genuine enthusiasm and support for the project. Here was a person who likely wasn’t my ideal reader, but who would buy the book and share the book and cheer for the book nonetheless. I just wish he hadn’t retired before I finished it.

Still, my experience with the doc stayed with me, and when the book was eventually finished, I turned to it for inspiration for a publicity campaign that could capture the surprise of an unexpected endorsement from an unlikely source. Would it be great if I also knew someone who put my book right in Obama’s hands (if that’s you, call me!). But, well, I don’t, so instead of mourning that, I decided to celebrate the people I do know. The people in my metaphorical neighborhood. And the people in my people’s metaphorical neighborhoods.

And that’s how a video promo series was born to promote my book Marvelous Freaks of Nature! I asked family, friends, and friends of family and friends, nearly all of them far removed from the business of books and the literary community, to read just the first line of my collection on camera and to react to it. You can hear some here, here, here, and here. And while it started as a bit of a lark, it soon became more than that. In the aggregate, the video series for my book is shaping up to tell a story of exciting variety and reach—how differently each person reads and reacts to the same line in the book and how varied the range of people who are willing to show up in my videos. My web of acquaintances and acquaintances’ acquaintances spans out in all sorts of directions I hadn’t really thought about before.

To date, a graffiti artist, an award-winning comedy writer in the UK, a major league sportscaster, a member of an 80s hair metal band, a viral fitness instructor (okay that one is a blood relative), a subject of a Netflix documentary, a touring drag show performer, and several actors from network television shows have been approached to read the first line of my book. And they all have said yes, they’d try to make a video happen. All of them from deep in the margins of my network.

The takeaway? Oh what a tangled web we… might actually already have at our disposal!

Will tapping into nontraditional networks for my book marketing make me have a best seller? I highly doubt it. It’s a short story collection, after all. But will it make me sell more books than I otherwise would have? Oh, of that I am sure.

A few nights ago, I sat down at my computer and composed an email to my dad. I told him that I grew up hearing so much talk about the strong and lasting bond he has with his fraternity brothers from college and that, well, I had a way to put that bond to a test. I asked him to ask his fraternity network to consider preordering copies of my book purely because it will help out a family member of one of their own. And guess who has now sold a bunch of copies of Marvelous Freaks of Nature! to the Rutgers class of 1971?

Will they love my book? Er… unclear. Will they love helping my dad get the word out about his daughter’s debut? Definitely.

And that right there is the real value of the nontraditional network for book publicity. Reese’s books have wow factor, but to have a spot carved out on someone else’s shelf matters, even if the book’s spine is never cracked open, that has “aww” factor. Because that spot says this book means something to someone who means something to me. And that, that means everything.

Check out Alyson Mosquera Dutemple's Marvelous Freaks of Nature! here: