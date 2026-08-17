I Let AI Write My Code; I Won’t Let It Write My Novels

In addition to being called a novelist, I have in the past been called a software developer. And in some ways, the two jobs are similar, because at a foundational level, both are exercises in organizing information. But in an exceedingly important way, they are absolute opposites: While programmers hate surprises, novelists absolutely live for them.

If the code you created surprises you, then it almost always means you did something wrong when you created the code. But surprises in novels are a structural requirement, and if you have no surprises in your novel, it likely also means you did something wrong. I mean, a novel with surprises can still be a bad novel, but at least you got one part right (and by you, I mean me).

Another similarity: Both of these are expressive domains. Just to be very clear about it. Creating software is as much an expressive domain as writing novels. And right now, both domains are in full soul-search mode, because easy access to extremely powerful AI agents has become the cultural and technical default. I'm surrounded by AI in all the domains I care about. I've had decisions to make.

So, since I've written a few novels and founded a few software companies, I thought I'd send in a decision report from the line of contact. It's actually a pretty simple report: As of 2026, every single line of code I produce is written by an AI agent, while (also in 2026 and forever) in my novels, there is nothing, not even a period, generated by AI. And this is why.

What I like about programming is envisioning an end product and then shaping, detail by detail, the ways a user will interact with that product. But what I always hated about it was the typing. It's just the very, excessively, extremely boring kind of typing. It's the same few hundred words and symbols over and over in different combinations, and I found it numbing. But I felt weird complaining (which never stops me from complaining, it should be noted) because a coder bitching about typing is like a Formula One driver complaining about speeding and steering. Speeding and steering are what you used to have to do to win the race. But not in 2026.

These days, I have AI coding agents, and they do all that boring, stupid kind of typing for me. If I set it up right, I don't even have to tell them exactly what to type; they figure it out on their own. It's left me free to exclusively shape the user experience, the only part I ever liked. I honestly don't care what programmatic choices the agents make as long as they are robust, which they always are.

But as a novelist, it's very different. For one thing, as a novelist, I most definitely love the typing. I love the words on the screen and the experience of the words coming through me. I value this organic, emergent flow, the meditation of it, the elegance and balance you need to write well without ever asking permission. It is precious.

When I tried letting an AI agent "help me" write a novel, that elegant flow disappeared. Other people may feel differently, but for me, in many subtle and not-so-subtle ways, dropping an AI agent into my novel writing process feels like asking permission: Am I doing this right? Is it good enough? And yes, there is a time for every writer to worry about things like being good enough and doing it the right way: after you’re dead. Before that, full commission, never ask permission from anyone or anything.

Plus, there's the fact that I really like the high-wire danger of novelizing. I want to be out in the middle of the page, alone, confronting the chaos. The risks sharpen me. But AI's like a safety net, it dials the danger down to practically nothing. And it's not that I'm some thrill seeker. In fact, I might just be hypersensitive to puppeteering. But either way, AI pollutes my process.

As a software creator, however, AI now is my process. It's put entirely new categories of digital art into reach. These days, I can make almost anything work, and work reliably—at scale—because there are no more surprises in the code. Or none that I have to deal with. It is, in fact, an absolutely crazy time to be a software artist. Using these agents as tools, a developer is limited only by his or her ambition. Anything is possible. Is that a good thing? I do not know.

But ambition has never been the limiter for novelists—no one who sits down one day with zero words written, and stands up some later day with a hundred thousand words written, can possibly lack ambition. AI can't expand the scope of things a novel could possibly be. It can't bring entirely new categories of novels into reach, unless I’m interested in the category of shitty, boring, predictable novels, which, honestly, I’ve proven myself capable of writing on my own. There just doesn't seem to be a great target problem AI can help me solve there.

I do have massive, fundamental limits as a novelist, of course. But my gate isn't ambition, it's how much coffee I've had, and how often I reflexively refresh my news feed, and whether I slept on my arm wrong, and what day it is, and I think I hear a moth or something over there, do you hear that? There's just no way AI can help with any of the real problems I encounter while writing novels. I wish it could.

My endless and insoluble problem is that I want to be surprised. It is, I think, not just my problem, but a human problem. Whatever it is, surprise is one of the principal tests it has to pass before we know it's good. And no tool trained exclusively on what we did yesterday can ever offer the kind of breakthrough surprise we're craving today. It’s forever a day behind. So that's where I make the cut.

Surprise me.

Check out Kevin Hincker's The Story Eaters of Yamm here: