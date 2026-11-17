Humor writing is challenging for one simple reason: Humor is subjective. What makes one person laugh may make another person cringe. Genre itself defines humor differently. So, how do we go about infusing humor into our stories?

In season 5 episode 11 of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson and author Elissa Bassist (INSIDE JOKES: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers) discuss how to make our writing funnier—how to commit to the bit, how to study what makes you laugh, how to turn a simple sentence into a joke, and more.

About Elissa Bassist

Elissa Bassist is the author of the memoir Hysterical, a semi-finalist for The Thurber Prize for American Humor. She has worked in media and publishing since 2007, as an editor, a managing editor, a TV and film writer’s assistant, a producer, a performer, a speaker, and a barista. Her writing has appeared in over 30 publications and anthologies, and she’s taught for over 20 writing programs. Her second book is INSIDE JOKES: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers. Elissa lives in Brooklyn and is probably her therapist’s favorite.

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