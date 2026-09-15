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How Writing Poetry Helps Our Fiction

In season 5 episode 9 of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” senior editor Robert Lee Brewer joins Michael Woodson to discuss writing poetry.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Many writers who feel comfortable writing fiction feel intimidated by experimenting with writing poetry. But the truth is, poetry can teach us so much about what works in our fiction.

(What Is Literary Criticism?)

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor and poet Robert Lee Brewer joins senior editor Michael Woodson to discuss the diversity within poetry, how writing poetry can help inform our fiction, and more.

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