How Writing About Animals Taught Me to Write Better Characters

Every writer has heard the advice “show don’t tell.” When it comes to writing characters, this directive primarily comes down to the following: Communicate the character’s emotions, motivations, and personality through their body language and actions rather than describing how they’re feeling. Make your reader feel like they’re in the room with the character, rather than in a room with you telling them about the character. This is what sucks a reader in.

Writing about animals can hone this skill because animals generally express themselves physically. They don’t say they’re angry, sad, jealous, hungry, or depressed. They don’t use the words “I love you” or go on verbal benders explaining their decision-making process. And yet it’s often quite obvious what an animal is thinking or feeling. It’s all in their body language—the way they breathe, how tense their muscles are, who or what they’re looking at and for how long. Do they hesitate or plunge ahead? Are their ears pricked forward listening or are they hanging their head low and staring at the ground? If it’s a dog, is their tail wagging or tucked between their legs? Perhaps more importantly, was it wagging a second ago and then suddenly stopped?

With an animal, you notice the involuntary and voluntary sounds, the sighs, groans, snarls, and purrs. You see the curl of the dog’s lip, the flick of the cat’s tail. You notice these things because it’s the only way to understand what the animal is thinking or feeling and what they might do. You know the horse is hot because he’s sweating and that the dog is cold because she shivers. You understand what it means when a deer stands stock still in the middle of the road staring at oncoming headlights; in fact, this is so commonly understood that “deer in the headlights” has become a metaphor for humans paralyzed by fear and confusion. The sensory details of animals’ bodies and behaviors give you a vivid and immediate understanding of their inner lives, more so than listening to someone talk about animals’ feelings.

To write animal characters well, you need to convey these kinds of details. The way to write believably about them is to reflect what it’s like to interact with them in real life.

In my memoir, A Series of Opinionated Animals, I feature the stories of real animals from my life: Monster, the goofy neurologically impaired squirrel; Lamby, “the woolly bully” sheep; Stephanie, the ferocious chicken; Shire, the horse who was my soul mate and sent me to law school; and a gaggle of dogs and cats. Each animal had their own indelible personality, quirks, and foibles, and my job was to make the reader understand and differentiate between them. I did this through sensory details.

Rather than just tell the reader that Lamby could get impatient and angry when she was hungry, I portray how she bashed in the window of our kitchen door every time we were a few minutes late with her dinner. I don’t need the reader to believe my claim that Stephanie was ferocious, because I let you watch her scream like a ninja while chasing the UPS delivery woman around the farm. And I don’t have to describe the extent of connection I had with Shire when I recount lying with him in his stall and breathing together while I spooned his neck and upper back.

Here’s a passage depicting what happened when my dog Chip tried to chase a Siamese cat, Sushi:

Chip barked. Sushi stared. Chip gulped. Sushi stared harder. Chip backed up. Sushi moved toward her. Chip looked around for her posse, but Nubi and Fern shrugged and backed off. Sushi looked at me again and asked if I was taking notes.

Granted, I provide some of my own interpretation for humor’s sake, but you mostly understand the characters’ attitudes and inner experiences from the directions they move, where each of them looks and for how long, and the transition from barking to gulping. You don’t have to be told that Chip transforms from being full of bravado to realizing Sushi has the upper hand. You can see it happening.

As it turns out, this is also the most convincing way to write human characters. If the character is scared, do they freeze in place, muscles tensed? Are they hyperventilating? Can you see or hear them swallow? Do they jump at small noises? What is the tenor and volume of their voice? If they’re depressed, do they play with their food instead of eating it? Do they lie in bed instead of getting up? Do they fail to make eye contact?

Likewise, if your character feels hot, can you describe their sweat soaking through their clothing or rolling down their neck? If it’s cold, do they rub their hands together or hug themselves tensely, or do they keep trying to bend their stiffening fingers?

To make your characters more vivid through showing-not-telling, pretend for at least a moment of each scene that they’re nonverbal and you must communicate their psychological or physical state from their body language alone. If you have trouble figuring out the physical clues, try imagining what signs an animal would give, feeling a similar emotion.

It may seem ironic or counter-intuitive that writing about animals can teach us how to create more vivid and relatable human characters. But anyone who has had a close relationship with an animal, or a human infant, already knows that nonverbal communication can be more intense, and go deeper, than any other kind of interaction. And if you can feel a depth of connection in real life without speaking, you can create it on the page without relying on dialogue or descriptive words. No matter your character’s species.

Check out Michelle Lerner's A Series of Opinionated Animals here: