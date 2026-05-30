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How to Write Winning Print Ads That Produce Leads and Orders

Career freelance writer Robert W. Bly shares how to write winning print ads that produce leads and orders.

Robert W. Bly
Robert W. Bly

Understandably, in today’s digital era, many marketers are shifting to online. It’s the hot flavor of the month—if not the century.

(5 Tips for Writing Better and Faster.)

But print is also alive and working in 2026. For instance, according to the East Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce:

  • 70% of households with an income above $100,000 are newspaper readers.
  • 95% of people under 25 years old read magazines.
  • Ad recall for print news brands has risen by 67% between 2009 and 2020.
  • There is an increase in website visits for consumers who see print ads up 27% in 2020 from 12% in 2009.
  • Print readers usually spend 20 minutes or more with their publication vs. website visitors staying for less than five minutes.

Here are a few time-tested ways to get your direct response print ads to generate more response and revenues:

  • Ask for action. Tell the reader to phone, write, visit your store, scan your quick response code, or visit your website.
  • Offer free information such as a brochure or catalog with caption that says “Your FREE!”
  • Give your literature a title that implies value. “Selection Guide” is better than “catalog.” “Design Kit” is better than “sales brochure.”
  • Include your address in the last paragraph of copy and beneath your logo, in type that is easy to read.
  • Include a toll-free number in large bold type.
  • Put a small sketch of a telephone next to the phone number. Also use the phrase, “Call toll-free.”
  • Create an easy-to-recall phone hotline. For example, 800-FILTERS. Customers can call the hotline to place an order to get more information.
  • For a full-page ad, use a coupon for requesting free product literature.
  • For a fractional ad—one-half page or less—put a heavy dashed border around the ad to create the feel and appearance of a coupon, which in turn stimulates response.
  • Use a direct headline—one that promises a benefit or a discount offer or savings; stresses the offer of free information—rather than a headline that is cute or clever.
  • Give the reader an incentive to act now instead of later; e.g. "first 100 customers to order save 20%."
  • Offer a free gift; e.g., for final expenses insurance, a planning guide.
  • Offer a free product sample.
  • Offer quote, consultation, analysis, recommendation, or cost estimate.

Here are a few winning headlines from ads running in the magazine AARP Retirement. Notice the headlines are direct, pithy, benefit-oriented, and target the age 50+ readers:

  • Struggling to hear TV? Then put on your TV-Ears.
  • Stay safe in the home you love. (Acorn Stairlifts)
  • Trouble hearing on the phone? (ClearCaptions)
  • “HELP I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” (Life Alert)
  • How a Safe Step Walk-In Tub can change your life (SafeStep)
  • Tested and proven gutter protection (Leaf Filter)
  • Knee pain? (MagniLife)
AdvertisingWriting AdsWriting Copy
Robert W. Bly
Robert W. BlyAuthor
Robert W. Bly is a freelance copywriter with 4+ decades of experience. McGraw- Hill calls Bob "America's top copywriter." He has written copy for more than 100 clients including IBM, AT&T, Forbes, and AARP. Bob is the author of over 100 books including The Copywriter's Handbook (St. Martin’s). His website is bly.com.
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