How to Write (and Publish) a Trade Book: 10 Tips for Academics

A little over five years ago, I moved away from publishing my writing with academic and university presses. It felt like a wild thing to do at the time. In part, because I didn’t have tenure yet, though I was lucky to be in a tenure-track position, working as an Assistant Professor of Art History at a big state university in the American South. I had published my first book with Bloomsbury Visual Arts and I had a contract to produce a co-edited volume for Manchester University Press, so I knew the systems for publishing academic monographs and anthologies and I felt like I was satisfisfying what the tenure committee at my institution would be looking for when I went up for promotion.

In many ways, writing a trade book was never something I thought I would do. We art historians tend to be über-specialized on specific periods in history and certain geographical zones, some even work on just one specific medium or a site within those demarcations—I’ve known scholars who work on painted terra-cotta sculptures produced by just one artist in Italy or who devote themselves to becoming the world’s leading expert on a single medieval church and they do that work for most of their career. My first two books fit in with this model, they were largely about the history of Russian painting during the long 19th century.

But my sub-specialty expertise has always been in masculinity studies and when this led me to start writing about misogyny and modern art, it became clear to me that the work I was doing was different. It felt like it might have relevance out in the world, and might benefit a much larger audience beyond just the specialists in my discipline. So I sought advice on how to approach literary agents and once I had secured one, I worked hard to produce a book proposal that would attract trade publishers. I was ultimately successful in getting a book deal and I got lucky in terms of having a supportive editor who helped me navigate through this new terrain. But I was nevertheless astounded by how different the process was compared to what I’d experienced as an academic up to this point.

Now I often get approached by fellow professors (and graduate students!) who want to learn how to go about writing a trade book. I’m always eager to help and here’s what I tell them first. It’s essentially everything I wish I’d known going into it…

Choose a topic you either absolutely love or feel committed to because you think the world really needs to hear about it.

Trade publishing is not the place for work you just can’t seem to get published anywhere else or writing that has been repeatedly rejected by academic journals. Your ideas have to be significant and understandable for much larger portions of the reading population than we usually write for, so make sure you’re writing about something many people will want to read about and a topic that’s manageable for a layperson outside your field. You also have to write in a way that’s both compelling and straightforward and that must start with the topic itself being both clear and captivating.

Get really good at talking about your project to anyone, on a moment’s notice.

A lot of what will get you a literary agent and then ultimately a book deal will demand that you are able to speak about your book in a way that makes sense to everyone and anyone. Practice talking to your students about it, or your parents and/or siblings. Then make the challenge even harder—could you explain what your book is about to someone working the checkout at your grocery store? If asked, could you suddenly, right then and there, without notes or visual aids, talk about your book and they would understand your subject? If not, you may not be ready to write yet.

Read a bunch of trade books that give you a sense of what writers in the trade sector are saying about your subject.

And here’s the important part: It’s okay to hate them. If you do, try to determine why they were problematic, and be quite specific about your grievances! Then make sure your book does not replicate the same problems.

If you struggle with writing for a general audience, remember your students.

Pretend you’re going to be giving a lecture for a huge auditorium full of freshman undergraduates and none are majors in your field. It’s about some portion of the chapter that you’re struggling to write and you want them all to understand it by the end of the session. Really write like you would have to say every word aloud to them. This worked for me every time I was either struggling with how to convey some of the complex psychological aspects that undergird misogyny or in moments when I got tangled up in jargon. I found that the best way out was to open a new Word document and imagine a real audience of bored student athletes, tired nursing majors, and hungover frats boys staring at me. Worked every time.

Read everything you write aloud. Everything.

This one follows from the last in terms of constantly thinking about audience. It will also help keep your sentences a manageable length and help you see when you’ve gone off the rails in terms of verbiage that’s overly complicated (or sentences with too many clauses). It will also come in handy if you are eventually lucky enough to narrate the audiobook yourself!

Get ready to write a lot and cut even more.

In my experience, trade publishing was brutal in terms of getting the manuscript fully drafted. I found myself cutting a lot more than I ever have before—in part because my editor was rigorous about the text never dragging, but then also because I wanted the book to be an amazing read. I felt like because the subject matter was often so dark (in my book’s fourth chapter I explain how Edgar Degas abused the ballerinas he painted), I just had to keep it moving. I couldn’t get too bogged down in details and I had to scale back the amount of artworks I usually discuss so my reader wouldn’t suffer needlessly. This wasn’t easy at first, but I do think it made the book better.

Prepare for intense feedback.

In my case, more than I’d ever gotten before. It also probably won’t be a mix of what you’re doing well and what might be improved. It will be, almost entirely, negative. “Cut this,” “condense here,” “very unclear,” “word choice,” “I’m not convinced”—these were what I saw over and over next to paragraphs I had agonized over and it never got easier. At one point I even asked my editor if he could give me a bit more positive feedback and he gave me an analogy I’ve never forgotten. “A good editor is like a car mechanic,” he said. “You don’t take your car in and expect them to say, well your transmission is busted, but the seatbelts are working great.” From then on, I always kept that in the forefront of my mind.

There will be a lot of cooks in the kitchen.

This surprised me as quite different from what I (and others have reported they) experienced with university presses. You’ll have interactions primarily with your agent early on, but then your editor will suddenly become your new interlocutor after you sign a book contract. Then there will also be a copy editor, potentially an art department director, a publicity team, and some feedback from marketing. This can be difficult for some of us academics, who are not used to working so collaboratively. Sadly, I think the old adage is true here: If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Be more patient than you’ve ever been in your life.

For me, the periods of waiting that go along with trade publishing were brutal. Especially the early ones (i.e., once your proposal has been sent to various presses, you just have to wait to see if there’s any interest and sometimes it doesn’t happen right away). A lot of the time, I felt like I was a teenage girl waiting by the phone for a boy I had a crush on to call. And I hated every second. Waiting for feedback on writing you submitted to your editor can be like this too (depending on how fast they turn around your pages) and there’s waiting involved when it comes to the typesetting and designing the cover, and well…all sorts of things. A lot of it is the same as what you experience with university presses, but sometimes things did take longer. Be prepared.

It’s a wild ride—try to enjoy the process!

Like anything, publishing a trade book has its ups and downs. But for me, the positives ended up outweighing the negatives. I learned so much about myself as a thinker and it most definitely made me a better professor. I also feel like I plumbed new depths in my brain and developed so much as a writer. And I undoubtedly have a totally new skill set that not many academics can lay claim to. It would have been worth it for that alone.

Check out Allison Leigh's The Misogynists here: