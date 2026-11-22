There is a moment when you sit down at the keyboard, knowing that you have a story to tell, and you are finally going to get to work. Perhaps you start with the good story you’ve been practicing at parties. You read it and it’s good, though maybe it needs some small revisions. What next? How do you write the memoir, how do you encompass your entire life?

This is when you begin to think that nothing has ever really happened to you. You weren’t a child soldier, you didn’t survive a plane crash in the Andes, and you’re never going to be a Nobel Prize recipient. You are just a person, you went to school, got a job, fell in love, maybe. You make dinner and pay bills and try to live.

A great memoir is not only about the incredible things we’ve been through—though they don’t hurt—they are about the person who is writing them. Nonfiction is such a wonderful opportunity to highlight the mind of the writer, because this is the real draw of the brilliant memoir.

How do you write your story if you’ve lived an ordinary life? This is a question I had when I was writing my own memoir, My Monstrous Family Cookbook, and it turns out, there are a few paths forward.

Write about the people who surround you, not just the person you are.

Memoirs can quickly become an exercise in solipsism, reducing the people in our lives to caricatures, so that an uncle becomes just someone who taught us a lesson in patience, a girlfriend becomes a first heartbreak, our own mother becomes just an object of suffering or of kindness, etc.

Your friends and family are not supporting actors in the movie about your life. They have their own private stories, their own struggles and inexplicable desires. Parents are more than mom and dad; they are people trying to tell their own stories. And so my mother is a liberal hippie that has grown more conservative over the years, that has found solace in religion. She is a person who has nurtured me in so many ways, and also someone that has hurt me. As a child, even a grown one, it is tempting to view her through the saintliness we attribute to mothers, or else a kind of evil of her failures, but the reality is more complicated. Literature lives in that complication.

Pay attention to the details you hadn’t noticed before.

Just as the people in our lives are more interesting when we view them through the lens of their own complicated and difficult lives, the devil is in the details.

Try returning to a familiar memory and then ask yourself what is missing here. Who else was there? What do they remember differently? How did it change the way I saw my family when I had a friend over and they came into the living room and saw my mom at the sewing machine, making a dress from a pattern? This memory might not seem important, but it was a moment when I moved from thinking of my family as hard working and resourceful, which we were, and started imagining us as poor, which is also true. Suddenly, I can see the moments when I scraped up change to buy a soda at school, not because I particularly wanted one, I had enough food, but because buying a soda made me not feel poor.

This isn’t an invitation to distrust every memory or to manufacture conflict, it is an exhortation to realize the richness of our lives that we have forgotten. My mother wasn’t making something couture, and we weren’t coming out of the great depression, but it is a unique detail that speaks to my life.

The sentence is where stories live.

As we are paying attention to the people in our lives, to the details of those moments, and we are realizing that life is not just the gigantic pieces, but also the small moments, it is important to remember that writing is an art form.

Often, we forget to be detailed, and we summarize. My father was difficult, my mother loved me. We were poor but made do. I was lonely. We were happy.

These statements might be true, but they’re also boring. A summary tells us what to think, rather than letting us experience the moment. The writer’s job is to let us live those beautiful and terrible scenes, to feel the emotions. What did your father do when he was angry? Did he slam doors so hard that later, when he was sober and feeling guilty, he would sit down and fix the hinges, working in an unacknowledged shame? Or maybe he got so quiet that the rest of the family would unconsciously start to speak in whispers, as if the soundwaves of normal conversation would bring destruction.

You might not have survived an avalanche, but coming home from school might have been worse. Sometimes, the deepest insight emerges when a writer simply looks closely, and it is through this careful observation that the reader comes to understand something profound that the writer hadn’t even considered.

There is no such thing as an ordinary life.

Every person sits at the center of a personal universe that no one else can ever quite understand. Every family has its own mythology, its own rituals and sacrifices, silences and affections.

This is the trick we must learn: that there is no trick. David Sedaris didn’t become known to us because of his exciting life but of the mundanities, working bad jobs, doing the crossword puzzle, passive aggressively fighting with the person next to him on an airplane. Annie Dillard went for a walk in the woods. Anne Carson wrote about love and loss. None of this is exciting or unique except that they made it so, until it went through the filter of their wonderful minds and suddenly, these things that might seem ordinary and boring became profound.

Join me in letting go of the lie that to see an interesting life we must look elsewhere. Turn your gaze away from celebrities and billionaires and back to yourself, to your life, to your unique experiences and your thoughtful observations. Look closely and keep looking and the ordinary world will begin to open up to you, to show you the secrets and strangeness that has been there the whole time. Then all you have to do is write.

Check out JI Daniels' My Monstrous Family Cookbook here: