How to Use Journaling to Develop Your Book Idea and Content Sections for Your Book Proposal

Does this sound familiar? Can you relate?

I want to write a book but…

I don’t know where to start

I have too few ideas

I have too many ideas

I have no time

I have no energy

I’m juggling too many other things

I’m overwhelmed by the project

I don’t understand the process

Here’s the good news: When writing nonfiction, unless it’s a memoir, you don’t need to write the whole book to get a book deal. What you do need is a compelling book proposal that highlights what your topic is, what makes it unique, and why you are the best person to write it. You also need to make the case for the book’s audience and salability.

One of the easiest ways to start writing a book is to start by journaling. You are not working on the book itself. You are gathering ideas until you hit on the right topic, slant, and tone. This directed journaling technique is especially helpful for busy writers … which is pretty much everyone.

This is how it works:

1. Make a 20- to 30-Minute Weekly Appointment With Yourself

Choose the same time every week, preferably on the weekend or one of your less-busy days. Put it on your calendar and keep the appointment. If you can’t commit to 20 or 30 minutes, start with 10 or 15. The goal is to create a regular habit that fits into your life.

2. Create a Dedicated Space for Your Ideas

Start a physical notebook or computer document specifically for your book brainstorm. You want to be capturing everything in one place. Google Docs or another cloud-based option works well because your notes are available wherever you are.

3. During Your Brainstorm Appointment, Free-Write

Ask yourself a question or series of related questions:

What do I want to write about?

What is the book?

What is my expertise?

What is my passion?

What is the topic, that if I am lucky, I would get to talk about forever?

Each week, add to your notes. You can read your notes before you get started each week, but you don’t have to.

The more you dedicate headspace to the project the more likely you are to start coming up with ideas, themes, examples. Your book will start to take on a life of its own.

4. Add to Notes During Bonus Time

If you are a consultant, coach, entrepreneur, executive, or speaker, you may want to start adding the anecdotes and advice that stand out once you leave a meeting or event. Just capture them.

The same goes for those random ideas that pop into your head while you’re walking, driving, cooking, taking a shower, or trying to fall asleep. Write them down.

You can figure out where they belong later.

5. Keep Going

The length of this process is different for everyone. But one day you will notice your ideas start to take shape. Your expertise becomes a methodology, your passion becomes a call to action. You can start to see where your stories and examples go inside your chapters.

6. Start Working on Your Overview

The overview is the blueprint of your book proposal and the promise of your book: what the book is, what makes it unique, why you need to write it, and why people will read it. Once you have done enough brainstorming, you will be able to articulate the one-page overview.

It doesn’t need to be perfect. You can revise it as the rest of the proposal takes shape.

7. Build Your Table of Contents

Once you have a clearer idea of your book, start putting together your table of contents.

What are the major sections? How many chapters in each of them? What’s the order? What’s the throughline?

This will likely also change, but you have to start somewhere

8. Start Filling Out the Detailed Outline

Copy your TOC and then use it as the basis of your detailed outline. Add a paragraph of description for each. If you get stuck, you can go through your journal entries to find stories, examples, lessons, and decide which of that content belongs in which chapter.

9. Go Back and Write “What’s In The Book” and “Book Specs”

These sections are part of the book’s “concept,” and go after the Overview. What’s in the Book lists all the sections and chapters; include a few lines of description for each. Book Specs showcases the details: word count, genre, estimated time for completion, and how you will share the information in your book (how-tos, case studies, exercises).

10. Keep Gathering

The journaling doesn’t stop because you have an overview and table of contents. Keep adding.

As you develop your proposal, you will think of new ideas and additions. Your journal becomes a source of material for your chapter outlines, and eventually the content for when you write the book.

Remember, You’ve Got This

You now have a draft of your concept (overview, what’s in the book, and book specs), along with your table of contents and detailed outline. Plus, you have a journal full of ideas, stories, examples, questions, and other material to pull from. You have gone from scattered ideas and frustration to form and format.

There are still other sections of your book proposal to develop, including Author Bio and Platform, Testimonials, Marketing, Audience, and Comparable Titles, along with your Sample Chapters. You can brainstorm some of those sections too.