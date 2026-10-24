How to Use Humor in Serious Fiction Without Breaking the Spell

The title of my supernatural thriller, The Great Dick: And the Dysfunctional Demon parodies both The Great Gatsby and Moby-Dick. The book itself features open crypts, dark spells, bizarre rituals, and sudden death. All while the narrator—like Gatsby, like Ahab—desperately struggles to overcome a failure that’s threatening to take over his life. It’s not exactly a rom-com.

Yet noted author David Moody called it “wickedly funny.” Matthew Specktor, editor of the Los Angeles Review, called it “a total joy.”

That may sound like a contradiction. It’s not.

Many writers treat humor and serious fiction as opposites. A laugh can puncture a scene’s carefully developed emotion. A comic line in the wrong place can remind readers they are reading, not experiencing. If the subject is dark, suspenseful, frightening, painful, or emotionally charged, humor can feel like a dangerous tool.

And it is.

Used badly, humor destroys the spell. There’s a reason eulogies don’t normally feature knock-knock jokes. But used appropriately, humor heightens engagement. Which is why the most compelling eulogies generate laughter as well as tears. And sometimes it’s the laughter itself that brings those tears.

So how do you make readers laugh without pulling them out of the story?

You don’t. I don’t. Writers can’t do it. At least not as naturally as their characters and their story can.

Start with story, not the joke

That may be the first rule: Don’t write a serious scene and then decorate it with jokes. The age-old writing wisdom applies, even with humor: Start with the story. Start with the characters. Start with what they fear, what they want, what they are hiding from themselves, and what they’re trying desperately to muddle through. Just don’t forget what they consider funny, and why. Then, let the humor begin to surface—naturally.

Maybe one character responds to danger with jokes. Maybe another becomes grimly practical. Maybe one is so humorless that watching him navigate outrageous fortune generates laughs all by itself. Comedy has never required every character to be funny.

When I’m not unearthing bodies or releasing demons in a novel, I write the syndicated Slightly Off-Kilter weekly humor column. I seldom start a column based on a joke or a funny line. To fill a 700-word column, I need more than a joke. I need a story.

That story could be anything. Maybe a particularly irritating example of customer disservice. In several columns, it’s been a death—once the death of a friend. Hardly a fun-filled subject, or one that put me in a jovial mood.

Gradually, the process of writing a story—and, most importantly, rewriting and rewriting it—brings out the humor. I don’t invent it. I don’t take some gag and shoehorn it in. I uncover the humor naturally in the story. And the more I examine the events—the more rewriting I do—the more humor I uncover.

“The crowd at David’s funeral overflowed the church. I’m expecting 97 people at mine—but only if I die skydiving with Taylor Swift on national TV.”

If that line works, it’s because it grows out of the situation. It doesn’t interrupt the story. It helps tell the story, making the turnout at David’s funeral more impressive.

Let humor rise from pressure

Humor in serious fiction works best when it comes from pressure. Fear, grief, embarrassment, denial, anger, desire, panic, guilt—all of these can produce humor because all of them expose character.

A joke pasted onto a scene is just a joke. A funny line that comes from something someone is trying not to feel can tell readers more than a paragraph of explanation. The tone of the story determines the type of humor that works. If a comic line doesn’t mesh with that tone, it’s going to be jarring. And it has to go. No matter how funny it might be.

The Great Dick: And the Dysfunctional Demon didn’t start out as anyone’s idea of “a total joy.” I was a successful speaker, speaking on an Asian cruise, when I realized I could no longer tell time. The cause? A brain tumor the size of a basketball. Or maybe my neurosurgeon said “baseball.” I wasn’t tracking too well at that point.

The doctors put me to sleep, took some kind of power tool, carved open my skull, and sliced out the tumor. Bizarrely, I awoke with a vivid, fully formed, horrific story in my head, like a memory of something I’d just watched.

That story wasn’t funny. No jokes. It was dark and frightening. Still, it was a powerful story. One I soon realized I wanted to tell. But I knew that if it was unremittingly unsettling—just constant pressure, fear, confusion, and threat—the suspense and emotion, along with my readers, could be worn out long before the climax.

Serious fiction needs to vary in intensity. Readers can’t stay at the same emotional pitch forever. A comic moment, placed correctly, can give the reader a brief respite without dispelling the power of the narrative.

Make the laugh belong to the character

I decided to have Steve narrate the story. Steve was one of the characters, a former hero now running from the law. I wanted the ordeal he’d be facing to activate his sense of humor. So, if he got stuck in a tomb with a decomposing corpse, he could find enough dark humor to allow himself to confront his fear. Humor would be how he coped, how he survived, whether getting rejected by his dream woman or facing death from a demon he couldn’t make himself believe in minutes before.

It wasn’t a matter of supplying him with a series of jokes. I don’t know any jokes. Steve’s humor comes from his character—from his denial, fear, ego, panic, guilt, skepticism, or desperate need to keep himself together. So, it enhances the story instead of distracting from it.

When the tension, the emotion, the danger, and the laughter flow naturally out of the characters and the situation, they seem genuine. Because they are: genuine to the characters; genuine to what’s occurring in their world.

At one point, the face of a man Steve has just killed appears on his arm. How can that be happening? It can’t. Steve can’t believe it, even though he can see it’s real. We believe it because he doesn’t. His character drives the moment.

The humor should be as organic to the story as any plot element

This is where revision matters.

A line can be funny and still be wrong. It can be clever and still belong somewhere else—maybe on some other planet or, at least, in some other novel. It can make the writer laugh—it can even make the reader laugh—and still remind the reader that the writer is standing there, chuckling.

Before keeping a funny line in a serious scene, I try to ask: Does this line reveal character? Does it move the story? Does it make the pressure feel more real? Does it help the reader stay inside the moment?

Or does it simply announce, “Look, I can be funny?”

If it does the latter, cut it.

“They ought to castrate him,” he said bitterly. “I’d be happy to do it.”

She nodded. “I guess we all need a hobby.”

Hardly hysterically funny. But in the book, it works, because it springs from the circumstances and from who the characters are. It’s part of the interplay between them that keeps the scene moving. It doesn’t stop the story cold to deliver a punchline

Use humor to make darkness more human

None of this means all your characters should be constantly cracking jokes like the actors in some second-rate sitcom. When people first started commenting on how funny The Great Dick: And the Dysfunctional Demon was, I was surprised. The book isn’t packed with comic lines.

But the right comment at the right moment can give a little humor tremendous power.

For writers, that may be the most important takeaway. Don’t ask, “Where can I add a joke?” Ask, “Where does this story contain the possibility of humor?” Ask where the pressure is highest, where the character is most exposed, where denial, fear, ego, confusion, grief, or desperation might produce a line that is funny because it is true.

Humor can actually make serious fiction more serious, because it makes the characters more recognizable, more human, and therefore more real. And the more real the characters, the more completely readers believe in whatever darkness they’re facing.

I said I didn’t know any jokes. Actually, I do know one.

“Why did the chicken cross the road?”

“Probably for some foul reason.”

And that, as you can see, is why I let my characters create the humor.

Check out Barry Maher's The Great Dick and the Dysfunctional Demon here: