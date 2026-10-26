How to Put the Ha-Ha in Awww: Writing Funny Romances

I grew up in the golden age of rom-coms, inhaling novels by Meg Cabot, Jennifer Weiner, the late, great Sophie Kinsella, Helen Fielding, Candace Bushnell, and a dozen others. The mid-90s to early 2000s was peak “chick-lit” era, and it was a fun place to be as a reader, even if I now shudder at the outdated term.

Looking back, I recognize the books I loved were of their time: the cast of characters almost universally white, the conflicts deeply rooted in second-wave feminist concerns (shattering the glass ceiling, gender roles, woman-on-top politics), with little acknowledgement of the intersectionality that came to dominate later decades.

Still, the books were funny, many of them literally LOL.

When I started writing my own novels many years later, I attempted to capture that same sense of droll comedy, to write stories that were light, joke-filled, heartfelt, and swoony. I soon discovered that striking this balance is not easy.

Every writerly lesson is hard-won, and learning how to add the “com” in my “rom-coms” has been a process. The upcoming release of my eighth novel, Dina Gets Lucky, is as good a time as any to reflect on what, exactly, makes for a funny book, and how to effectively meld humor with romance.

First off, humor is subjective—lean into yours.

I learned this the painful way, when my older son failed to find The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, one of my absolute favorite books, to be funny. Instead, he asked: “what’s a digital watch” and “what’s funny about towels.” I got over this wound, eventually. One of the commandments of romance writers is: Don’t yuck someone else’s yum. So, while I might find absurdist British science fiction the bees’ knees, I still don’t entirely get the humor of The Office (don’t come at me, I’ve tried!).

There is only one way to counteract the “humor-is-subjective” issue—write what YOU think is funny. Writing is a solitary act, a marathon, an endurance contest. Most writers spend many months, and usually many years, working on a book. That’s a lot of time spent in the company of imaginary people and the jokes you invent for them. Stick to what tickles your funny bone.

For example, my second novel, Hana Khan Carries On, has a character named Rashid, who may or may not be part of an accountant-mafia family from New Delhi. Readers have found the character to be a delight, but I confess his jokes and dead-pan delivery were written for my benefit. The same novel also has a long-running joke about “biryani poutine,” a dish I invented because it made me laugh. Anyone who has had the good fortune to eat both biryani, a savory rice and meat casserole, and poutine, fries covered with gravy and cheese curds, knows the two dishes should never be wed.

Secondly, know the types of comedy.

Some stories call for slapstick, or physical comedy—difficult to do with a book, but not impossible. Elaborate set pieces or humorous situational comedy, the sort you might find in Meg Cabot or Sophie Kinsella’s brilliant books, make liberal use of this type of humor.

Other stories are steeped in absurdist, over-the-top situations, such as the works of Terry Pratchett in the fictional Discworld or Candace Bushnell, whose novels are often dark comedies with satirical elements.

Still others are narrated in a witty tone, what I think of as Austen-esque. Jennifer Weiner and Curtis Sittenfeld both make liberal use of the arch aside. Plenty of rom-coms feature a sharp-tongued first-person narrator, or liberal use of banter between the sparkling love interests.

Other books rely on irony as the primary comedic vehicle—verbal, dramatic, and situational, each type works well. I lean on verbal and situational irony in my books; my Muslim and South Asian characters delight in flipping the script on expected stereotypes and conventions. In Dina Gets Lucky, the central conflict makes liberal use of dramatic irony, for both comedic effect and character development.

Thirdly, make the funny work for you.

It’s tempting to give every character the perfect line or joke. It’s tempting to add comedy to every situation in a story. As someone who suffers from “secondary-character-takeover” syndrome—where one’s side characters routinely threaten to grow more interesting, wise, witty, and hilarious than the main characters—I urge you to resist.

Remember that you’re writing a nuanced long-form story, not a tight-ten stand-up routine. While it may feel easier to let your characters play in the sandbox of comedic banter instead of the unexplored caves of character development, that way lies danger, and your story will suffer. Sometimes you need to put down the funny, and pick up the thematic analysis. I promise your story will be better for this sacrifice.

Finally, remember that a little funny goes a long way.

Unless you are writing a joke-dense spec script for a sitcom, remember that the comedy in your rom-com is meant as a flavor enhancer. A little goes a long way. Most readers love the rom-com genre because they enjoy their love stories with a side of banter and funny. However, they are generally not looking for an absurdist, surreal romp filled with pratfalls and a snarky voiceover wrapped in an irony-sandwich. Season your romance with a few comedic elements that do not overshadow the central romance, and you will ensure an enjoyable experience for all.

So go ahead, make someone’s day by bringing back the “com” in rom-com, or at the very least, keeping yourself entertained during the slog of drafting. Even if the only person who laughs at your jokes is yourself, be content with the knowledge that you have fulfilled the golden rule of comedy: Every laugh must be earned.

Check out Uzma Jalaluddin's Dina Gets Lucky here: