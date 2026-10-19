How to Make a Character’s Past Drive the Present

If you want to know yourself, you need to understand your past. We are nothing without our past. Literally. If you hadn’t been born, well, you wouldn’t be reading this. Birth trauma aside, all our hopes and dreams, our fears and prejudices, our emotional wounds, all come from our lived experience. As human beings, our actions are rooted in our past.

For fictional characters, what they do is tied to the past as well. As is a more crucial concept—what they are willing to do. Think about some of the motivations an author can assign to a character.

A Few Motivations From a Character's Past

Let’s start with guilt. Imagine your character made a mistake once, failed someone close to them. They vow never to let that happen again. Depending on how big the failure was, your character might end up being obsessive to the point of reckless trying to avoid making the same mistake.

Here’s another one: shame, a close cousin to guilt. Think about a character carrying a burden from something they did years before, one so big that they feel the need to prove to themselves and others that they aren’t the individual they once were. They have changed. This motivation often finds its way into noir stories and ones about substance abuse.

How about this one? Bias. Imagine a protagonist whose past has instilled within them a belief that may be wrong. Now imagine this protagonist trying to achieve a goal only to be derailed by erroneous information resulting from that belief.

Example of Past Driving the Action: Mystic River

One of the best examples of the past driving the action in the current day is Dennis Lehane’s remarkable crime novel, Mystic River. The story starts with three boys playing in their working-class Boston neighborhood: Jimmy Marcus, Sean Devine, and Dave Boyle. When Dave is taken away by two men he believes to be police officers, he is held captive and sexually abused for several days before escaping.

The bulk of the story occurs a quarter of a century later when the boys have become men. But they can’t completely escape what happened that day, especially Dave who carries his wounds in a deep, hidden place.

As adults, the three friends find themselves in the same neighborhood but in different walks of life. Jimmy is a criminal trying to go straight, Sean a homicide investigator. These two have in some sense left the past behind. But not Dave. He remains burdened by those few days.

When Jimmy’s daughter is murdered, the lives of the three friends intersect once more.

This is where Lehane kicks it up a notch. The decades-old abduction isn’t just backstory explaining why Dave behaves the way he does. That past trauma impacts how other people perceive Dave, and ultimately how one of the characters interprets the facts of the murder.

Another Example: God of the Woods

Another great example of the past intruding into the present is Liz Moore’s brilliant mystery God of the Woods.

As much a character study as it is a whodunnit, the book follows two nearly identical incidents. The first is the 1961 still-unsolved disappearance of eight-year-old Bear Van Laar from his family’s summer camp in upstate New York. The second concerns Bear’s sister, Barbara Van Laar, who disappears from the same camp 15 years later.

Despite flashbacks and multiple points of view, the story’s two timelines feel intimate and connected, centered around Bear and Barbara’s mother, Alice Van Laar, who serves as the tragic, emotional core of the book. Alice is devastated by the twin tragedies, but what compounds them are the choices she made as a young woman, chief among them the decision to marry Peter Van Laar, the children’s father. Here, the past doesn’t so much force Alice to act as it does press down upon her, a suffocating weight from which she cannot escape.

That’s not to say the past does not cause action in this book. In the later storyline, Alice’s husband and father-in-law, wealthy bankers, will stop at nothing to uncover the truth about what happened to Barbara, but they shy away from digging too much into Bear’s disappearance. This causes problems for junior officer Judy Luptack, who despite warnings from her superiors, begins investigating the earlier case, fighting both the mid-1970s chauvinism of the police as well as her overbearing father who is living in the past when it comes to women in the workplace.

What Motivates Your Characters?

Which brings us back to the question—what is your fictional character willing to do?

To answer this question, a writer needs to go beyond dry biographical data, the list of facts. While it’s fun to figure out where your protagonist went to college or if they like mustard on their hamburger, there’s more to be mined than just those surface elements.

What about childhood fears? Or dreams for the future that might have been shaped by past events?

As you create your characters keep these emotional quagmires top of mind. One great technique for brainstorming your character is to interview them. Instead of questions about what kind of car they drive, consider asking about regrets or mistakes they made. You may just be surprised by how they answer.

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