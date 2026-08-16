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How to Know When You’re Ready to Submit: 20 Questions for Your Revision

Jessica Strawser will help you assess your revision-in-progress and take your draft from rough to ready, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Once you have a complete draft of your novel or memoir, you might think the hard part is behind you. But often, the most important decisions you’ll make about your manuscript are still ahead—leading up to the moment you hit Send on your first query. Submit before your story is ready, and you could shoot your shot with your dream agent or editor prematurely. Obsess too long, and you risk falling into an endless revision loop where you’ve lost sight of the way out.

Prolific writers and methodical perfectionists alike can find it equally challenging to know when to say, well, when. Sometimes the closer you get to the finish line, the more uncertain you feel. After working on a book for months or years, how do savvy writers know when they’re done, or close enough to done—and is “good enough” ever really good enough? If writing your pitch feels like a huge struggle, is it supposed to be this hard, or is that a sign that the manuscript is missing something? And is it normal to have that uneasy feeling that if you keep tinkering with it, you might make it worse instead of better?

This live webinar will help you assess your revision-in-progress and plan ahead to take your draft from rough to ready.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up on "Writer's Digest Presents" Now Before the Next Episode Drops!

Vote For "Your Story" 142 Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Submit To "Your Story" Today!

Your Story 143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

Your Story 144

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

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