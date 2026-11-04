How to Escape the Slush Pile

In the year of our lord 2021, I sent query letters to the slush piles of 27 carefully researched literary agents. None of these people had asked to hear from me. I was a gemologist, not a writer. I had no MFA, no publishing connections, and no real idea what I was doing. What I did have was 130,000 words about a weird medieval woman who used gem magic to heal people, and the audacity to think these words might actually be kind of good.

Twenty-one of those queries received quick rejections or long silences that continue to this very day. Six requests for the full manuscript trickled back from the remaining queries. Five of those resulted in a speedy “thanks but no thanks.” And then there was one.

I’d queried my “Dream Agent” in my very first round of submissions, a tactic all the writing forums and podcasts I’d been voraciously consuming told me not to try. My own afore-mentioned statistics are a great demonstration of why: The most likely response to any query is “no,” so it’s wise to glean what you can from initial rejections and refine your pitch before shooting your shot with a DA. I don’t know what I was thinking. I guess I viewed querying my DA as more of an exercise in hope than a true opportunity. Like buying a lottery ticket or submitting a short story to The New Yorker.

But lo-and-behold. The very day I sent the query out, DA responded. I remember I was sitting on the mac-and-cheese-colored seats of the 2 train when her name popped up in my inbox. She was intrigued by the pitch and would love to read the whole thing. I almost dropped my phone. I went home and reread my manuscript, fixing a few last stubborn typos, and sent it off.

And then I didn’t hear from her for months.

Fall became winter. 2021 became 2022. I moved apartments, switched jobs, and assumed DA had decided to pass. Deflated, I put together a new list of agents to contact. First, though, my husband and I were going on a road trip for our long-delayed honeymoon (our wedding had originally been scheduled for July 2020 hahahaha). The trip would give me a needed break from refreshing my inbox to nada before heading back into the querying trenches.

But several weeks later, as I was driving through the pine forests of North Carolina, DA’s team reached out—could we schedule a call? The time they requested was not ideal: a morning call after what was almost certain to be a late night in Nashville. Perfect, it’s in my calendar, I responded anyway. Looking forward to it. When a DA offers a phone call, you make it work.

The night before, I meant to take it easy, I really did. I wanted to be well-rested and sharp for what might very well be the most important phone call of my life. But what can I say, I love a honky tonk. We didn’t make it back to the hotel until 3am, hot chicken in hand. In the morning I found coffee, splashed water on my face, and thanked my lucky stars this was not a video meeting. A few minutes in, it was apparent why they took so many months to get back to me: DA and her team had done an incredibly thorough read-through of my manuscript. And they had notes. Copious notes. The conversation lasted about two hours. Housekeeping kicked me out because they needed to turn over the room, and I finished the call pacing around the lobby of the Holiday Inn.

The message was this: DA believed the manuscript had promise, but it also needed significant work before she could sign me as an official client. For starters, it was at least 30,000 words too long. Would I consider a revise & resubmit? I shed a single tear for an intricate chapter I’d written about a Florentine clocktower called “The Cow,” and told them I was game. We then entered into a sort of gentlemen’s agreement in which I promised not to query elsewhere while working through her suggested revisions. Seeing as nobody else was currently interested in my book, this was an easy promise to make.

When the road trip concluded, I went back to the keyboard and spent about three months working through DA’s edits before and after my new job. As I whittled down the manuscript, I became more confident in its merits. The edits were sharp and specific, and they were working. Perhaps it is verboten to say, but even at this early stage I had pipe dreams that maybe I could make a little money off this manuscript. Having the advice of people who knew the market felt like having an almost magical tool, something I was eager to wield to my advantage.

Cut to the next phone call. Thank all the lucky stars in the sky, DA liked the edits and offered official representation. I signed with her exactly one year after I first queried. It took another six months or so of edits and back and forth before the manuscript was ready to go on submission to publishers (a new baby and a busy day job were big factors in this timeline). But once sent out, things happened quickly. Within a few weeks of submission, I found myself in the pinch-me position of having real-money offers from several Big 5 publishers. This is how my debut, The Stone Witch of Florence, found its home at the wonderful imprint of Park Row.

Five years after I sent that first query letter, I’m about to publish my second novel with Park Row, The Cursed Diamond. This book is my love letter to New York City and the wonderful curiosities it contains, a place where (for the moment at least) I’m lucky to call myself a fulltime writer.

All this to say: Getting published takes time, and you have to be prepared for a long journey. This means you must continue to live your life and earn your daily bread while you are waiting. If you sit there refreshing your inbox, watching your pot, you’ll go mad. But an extended timeframe should not discourage you from believing that you’ve done something with potential. Keep at it. And that way when you finally connect with someone else who believes in you, you are ready to say “thank you” and take what opportunity they offer, even if that opportunity requires yet another long road. Who knows. With a bit of luck, that long road may just lead you out of the slush pile.

Check out Anna Rasche's The Cursed Diamond here: