How to Create Morally Gray Characters Readers Will Root For

Readers do not need your protagonist to be good; they need a reason to care what happens to them. They can disapprove of what a character does and still hope they survive, defeat someone worse, find redemption, or stop before they destroy themselves.

Rooting is not the same as liking, forgiving, or simply waiting to see what fresh disaster the character will cause. Curiosity keeps readers watching. Rooting means they want some favorable outcome for the person, even while rooting against the person’s actions. The writer’s job is to earn that divided loyalty.

Start With a Want Readers Understand

A sympathetic goal can carry a character through some very unsympathetic behavior. Survival, love, justice, freedom, belonging, and revenge after betrayal all make emotional sense. The grayness comes from the method: What is this person willing to damage, sacrifice, or become to get what they desire?

Scarlett O’Hara wants to save Tara and never go hungry again. Edmond Dantès wants justice after being betrayed and imprisoned. Those desires remain legible even when Scarlett’s manipulation becomes indefensible and Dantès’s revenge stops looking like justice. Because Tara belongs to a slaveholding world the novel romanticizes, however, survival cannot excuse everything Scarlett protects.

When outlining, ask two separate questions: What does this character want, and what are they willing to do to get it? If the first answer creates empathy and the second discomfort, you have useful tension.

Give Them a Code

A morally gray character should feel dangerous, not random. Readers will follow a thief, killer, liar, or con artist more readily when that character operates by rules. The code need not match conventional morality. A criminal might never betray a partner. An assassin might refuse to harm children. A corrupt official might always keep a promise.

Kaz Brekker in Six of Crows is ruthless, but his ruthlessness has boundaries. We may not approve of his worldview, but we understand its shape. Test that code by making it inconvenient: Put the character in a situation where breaking the rule would solve everything, then make them pay for keeping it. A code is not a halo; it is both a source of consistency and a pressure point.

Let Readers Hear the Bad Idea Become a Good One

Point of view does enormous work in morally gray fiction. From outside, a terrible decision may look indefensible. From inside the character’s mind, readers can experience the moment it begins to feel necessary. Close first or third person lets us follow the fear, pride, grief, rationalization, and self-deception that turn “I would never” into “I have no choice.”

Jaime Lannister, a knight in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, first appears to be an obvious villain—most notoriously, he pushes a child from a tower to protect a dangerous secret. Once the novels give him point-of-view chapters, however, readers gain access to his wounds, divided loyalties, and reasons for becoming the reviled “Kingslayer.” The harm does not disappear, but our interpretation deepens.

Timing matters, too. Reveal the motive before the act, and readers are primed to grant grace. Reveal the act first and the motive later, and you create mystery—but risk losing them before the explanation arrives.

Give Them Something Specific to Admire

Competence buys a surprising amount of goodwill, especially when the skill is vivid and specific. A character who is brilliant, resilient, funny, strategic, brave, or good under pressure can command attention while using those gifts badly. Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair lies and manipulates, but she is also dazzlingly resourceful in a society designed to limit her. Readers may reject her ethics while admiring the performance.

Loyalty works similarly. A character who keeps faith with a small circle, repays a debt, or protects someone at real cost displays a kind of integrity. So can an unexpected act of mercy, provided it costs something. One hard-earned kindness reveals humanity. A steady parade of rescued puppies looks as though the author is leaning on the scales.

Show the Cost—and Let Someone Name the Harm

A morally gray character who pays no price can feel like a fantasy of consequence-free power. Let the choices cost them sleep, trust, intimacy, safety, reputation, peace of mind, or the future they might have had. In Crime and Punishment, Raskolnikov’s theory of exceptionalism collides with paranoia, illness, alienation, and conscience. The novel does not let murder remain an elegant idea.

Other characters should be allowed to object. Let someone say, plainly, “You hurt me.” Let a victim refuse forgiveness or a friend walk away. This tells readers the story understands the damage, often giving them more freedom to remain invested in the person who caused it. Trauma should work the same way: as explanation, not absolution. “This is why they became this way” is useful. “Therefore none of it is their fault” usually is not.

Make the Wrong Choice Tempting

The strongest moral dilemmas do not leave readers at a comfortable distance. They make the wrong choice attractive. Do not give your protagonist an obviously better option and have them ignore it because the plot needs trouble. Make the honorable choice costly, and let the unethical choice solve a real problem.

Patricia Highsmith does this brilliantly in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Readers are brought so close to Tom Ripley’s longing for beauty, status, and reinvention that some catch themselves hoping he escapes exposure and punishment. That jolt of self-recognition matters: The reader is no longer merely judging the character but has felt the pull.

Know When Gray Turns Black

Some acts are never forgiveable, especially cruelty inflicted for pleasure, sexual violence, or deliberate harm to children or animals. Crossing those lines is not automatically a writing mistake; it may suit a tragedy, satire, or villain narrative. But it changes the reader’s relationship to the character.

Humbert Humbert in Lolita is not a safely likable antihero. His eloquence exposes how language can manipulate judgment, creating fascination, revulsion, and self-suspicion rather than conventional rooting interest. Decide which experience you are building. Is this a stable antihero, someone moving toward redemption, or someone descending into ruin? Readers can root for a destination even when they cannot endorse the person standing before them.

Ask for Understanding, Not Acquittal

Morally gray characters work when a story holds two truths at once: The character’s desire is understandable, and the harm is real. Give them a recognizable want, a consistent code, something worth admiring, and consequences the story refuses to hide. Make their worst choices difficult enough that readers can feel the temptation without being asked to excuse the result.

Readers do not have to forgive the character or want them to get everything they desire. To truly root for them, however, readers must want something good for them—survival, victory over someone worse, redemption, or another chance to choose differently. Curiosity keeps the pages turning; rooting makes the outcome personal.

Check out Terry R. Bacon's Storm Damage here: