How to Choose a Writing Challenge and Community to Connect With This Fall

If you’re like me, weeks or even months may go by without putting pen to paper. To help myself stay consistent, for three years I joined the crazy, creative process that was National Novel Writing Month (“NaNoWriMo”). A 30-day challenge to write 50,000 words in November, NaNoWriMo provided thousands of writers every year the community and accountability to make significant progress on their work.

With NaNoWriMo shutting down last year after 25 years, a host of new programs have sprung up to help writers access the benefits of a writing challenge. If you’re considering participating in a challenge this fall, check out this guide to find the right challenge for you.

Time and Word Commitment

First, decide how many words you want to write, and realistically can write, each day, as well as for how long you want to challenge yourself. For example, one year I couldn’t commit to the 1,667 daily word count of NaNoWriMo, so instead I did 1,500 words per day. I’ve also set myself a New Year’s challenge of 1,000 words per day for a month.

For those looking at 30-day challenges this fall that resemble NaNoWriMo, there is ProWritingAid’s Novel November and AutoCrit’s Novel90. Both run the month of November and challenge writers to generate 50,000 words. They start with providing planning guidance in October, then add a month of editing tips in December.

Want more flexibility? TrackBear and OnlineWritingLog let you set your own goals and track your progress. The latter allows you to create challenges or join ones designed by other users.

I’ve found that 30 days is a good length of dedicated time to build momentum, immerse myself in the story world enough to see an increase in creativity, and meaningfully advance my project. But there’s no reason you can’t set a two-week goal or a weekend goal for two or three months.

There are also challenges outside of November, including those hosted by Pathfinders Writing Collective and StoryADay, which is a good option for those not interested in a novel-length project. There’s also 1,000 Words of Summer, which runs for two weeks.

To keep motivated, some writers find it extremely helpful to have inspirational messages and/or badges they can earn for accomplishments. ProWritingAid, for example, awards badges for progress made, as well as for attending events like mentor sessions.

Most challenges have individual word count tracking, and some, like Novel90, have a leaderboard for words written so you can track your progress vis-a-vis other people. 4thewords turns writing into a RPG game with quests, where you defeat monsters by meeting word count goals you’ve set. Rough Draft has music playlists.

Motivated by a monetary reward? Reedsy Studio has a competition open to those who complete its 50,000-word Novel Sprint in November, that offers a $5,000 prize and a meeting with a literary agent.

You can also use what’s out there to create your own motivation plan. For example, one year I made a commitment to send a couple of my early readers a new scene each week, like writers used to do in the 1800s when they published in serial (think A Tale of Two Cities and The Count of Monte Cristo). Whether you share your writing or not, consider telling your friends and family about your goal, and don’t be shy about bragging when you’re doing great.

You can create your own rewards too. Have you written 5,000 words? Maybe treat yourself to a slice of cake from your favorite bakery. Get 20,000 words on the page? Schedule yourself a massage or spa treatment.

Educational Resources: Author Guidance, Technique Tips, and Conversations

Some of the challenges have live author talks, craft articles, and online conversations where you can learn and/or ask your story questions. Think about what content would be most helpful for you at this stage in your writing journey, what educational format you like best, and what type of writer you are. For example, Novel90, which has a lot of guidance for beginning writers, has different teams for planners, pantsers, and plantsers. ProWritingAid offers tips on publishing and marketing after the challenge ends.

Community Connection: Write-Ins, Online Chat Groups, and Meet-Ups

A common feature of writing challenges is the online sprint, where you can log on and write with others participating in the challenge. Several challenges also offer message boards and forums for writers to connect with each other.

While NaNoWriMo local chapters have largely disappeared, you may still find in-person meetups hosted by libraries or local writing groups. Write & A Pint, for example, will be meeting at a London pub, in addition to their online support program. Shut Up & Write! has a database of local writing groups in more than 400 cities around the world.

I have found that scheduling a time to meet up with others, who are also engaged in the often difficult task of writing a novel, is incredibly helpful for motivation, accountability, and community. Whatever route you choose, I wish you the best of luck on your writing journey.

2026 Challenges and Resources

Below is a list of writing challenges, forums, tracking programs, and more that may provide you that extra nudge and support to get your novel or other project down the road.