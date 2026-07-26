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How to Be a Writer with ADHD

Paulette Perhach shares what she’s learned from her own ADHD diagnosis and from coaching hundreds of writers, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

When Paulette Perhach was diagnosed with ADHD at 38, she'd already been published in the New York Times. She'd already built a writing practice. And she'd already spent decades convinced that her inability to sit down, focus, and just finish things was a personal failing — a character flaw she'd somehow have to willpower her way out of. It wasn't. And yours isn't either.

ADHD writers face a specific set of challenges that standard writing advice was never designed to solve. The usual prescriptions assume a brain that responds to good intentions and a quiet room. Many ADHD writers know exactly what they want to write. Getting the work done is a different problem.

In this live webinar, Paulette shares what she's learned from her own diagnosis and from coaching hundreds of writers through the blocks that keep talented, driven people stuck. She'll walk through the systems that actually work for brains wired for novelty, urgency, and big ideas — not the ones that sound good in theory and fall apart by Tuesday. Writers leave with concrete tools for starting faster, sustaining focus, and building a self-compassionate but rigorous routine that holds up when your brain doesn't want to cooperate.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

The Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" Is Now Available!

In season 5 episode 7 of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” bestselling author John Searles discusses writing about real people in his new novel, Single Girls.

Story" Now!

Your Story #142

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

Click here for more information.

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