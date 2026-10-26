How to Add Images to Your Novel

In the last two decades an increasing number of novelists have put images into their fiction. Claudia Rankine, Teju Cole, and Anne Carson have made many writers interested in the possibilities of mixing photos and drawings with their narratives.[1]

It’s actually easy to add images to your writing project, and it can be a fascinating experience to revise what you’ve written once the image is in place—or, depending on the image, revise the image so it responds to what you’ve written. Ideally, your images and texts will be in conversation, and it’s a conversation the reader can join.

The original model, for most people, is the German author W.G. Sebald. He’s become the focus of a whole academic industry. A generation of writers has been influenced by his taste for grainy black and white photographs, postcards, and images from newspapers and magazines, set in narratives of wandering and searching, recounted by an erudite and melancholy narrator. Orhan Pamuk tried it in his book Istanbul, and the translator George Sirtes experimented with it in his own memoir, The Photographer at Sixteen. Teju Cole tried a Sebaldian narrative with high-resolution color photographs in Blind Spot.

Sebald had various ways of connecting his photographs to his narratives, but he settled on one I like to call “the anchor.” This photograph from his book The Emigrants shows the Banff Springs Hotel. Note that the photograph is exactly two lines away from its identification in the text.

I call this an anchor because that’s the name word processing programs give to bookmarks in texts. The image is anchored to that spot in the ongoing narrative. In the German edition, which Sebald also supervised, the name “Banff Springs Hotel” is again exactly two lines from the image, even though the image is in a different place on the page. He did this for two reasons. That extra line of padding avoids the impression that the photo has a title (if the line is above the photo) or a caption (if it’s below). And it allows us to read his narrative right up to the image, and then easily past it, with a minimal interruption. Sebald usually wants us to have a continuous reading experience, only briefly suspended by a glimpse at the images.

Even though critics haven’t remarked on the “anchor,” writers have responded to the feeling of reading Sebald’s books, and the books that emulate him also tend to give us fluent, continuous reading experiences. Every once in a while—a picture of the Holocaust, or a painting of surgery—we will be asked to linger on an image, but mostly we’re invited to take the images in quickly. If you don’t want to disturb your narrative, this can be a good strategy. But images can do much more than that!

Here are some possibilities, which I take from several recent books and from my own novel.

Strong images

Monica Ong’s book of poems Silent Anatomies is full of poignant and ambiguous memories of diaspora. It’s sometimes reminiscent of Theresa Hak Kyung Cha’s 1982 book Dictée, but Ong is more adventurous in her use of images. She opens with an anatomical drawing of a larynx, its parts labeled “lips part,” “disrupt,” “the rapture of,” and “our falling,” forming a poem around the larynx. There are ultrasounds labeled with fragments of poetry, bottles with invented labels (“Gender correction treatment… proven efficacy for superior academic achievement… prevents homosexual tendencies”), as well as Chinese-Filipino recipes, collages, and blank pages with footnotes referring to invisible text.

One double-page spread pairs a poem, “Etymology of an Untranslated Cervix,” with a collage of a landscape and an X-Ray. It’s a remarkable photograph, looking up to a pelvis, which is being thronged by pines and buzzed by a helicopter. The poem refers obliquely to the photograph. “Print a scan,” she writes, and “map every tumor’s point of entry.” There’s a line about “a carcinoma colony” that fits with the threatening silhouettes and the X-Ray, and, more abstractly, some lines about lack of language and absence that fit in a general sense with the image.

What’s effective here is the power of the image, which holds its own against the poem. Few of Sebald’s images are this strong, and there’s a lesson in that: Your image doesn’t need to just illustrate your theme or mood. It can also stand up to your prose, answer it back. The danger of images like Sebald’s is that your readers might skip right by them. They’ll become ornaments, and your readers (and reviewers!) may not give them more than a glance. A strong image like Ong’s can arrest a reader, and make them linger on your poem or prose, trying to see how image fits text.

Images that complement the text

One of the earliest examples of an author working with a photographer is Henry James. He agreed to have photographs in the frontispieces of an edition of his novels published by Scribner’s in New York. This is one for The Golden Bowl. The glassine sheet is opened to show the photograph, and you can read the photo caption, “The Curiosity Shop,” at the bottom.

In the preface, James talks about his collaboration with the photographer, Alvin Langdon Coburn. They walked around London together, trying to find images that would fit James’s books but not be too specific, because that would distract readers. The curiosity shop where the golden bowl is discovered, James says, was “but a shop of the mind,” assembled from various memories. On the other hand the photograph was bound to be “a concrete, independent, vivid instance,” and therefore potentially a rival to the text. Eventually they discovered the shop in the photo. James says “nothing” will induce him to reveal the location of the shop in the photo, because that would lure readers out of his book and onto the streets of London.

What James faced is a typical challenge. A photograph is a very specific and “vivid” thing, and even if it’s small and indistinct, like Coburn’s, it will pull readers away from the narrative and prompt them to think about the real world. Who took that photo? they’ll wonder. When, and where? Is there a golden bowl in those windows?

This is why many photographs in works of fiction are gray, out of focus, indistinct, generic, and distant from their subjects. The best solution is often a balance: The picture conjures some details, but not many, sending readers back into the text. Anything more, and your readers may think the photographs show the truth of the matter. By comparison with the obvious reality of the photo, your prose will seem to be only an approximation: The balanced give and take of language and image will be tipped in favor of the image.

It may seem that drawings solve this problem. If you include sketches or artworks in your book instead of photos, your readers won’t wonder where the exact storefront is, or why you think that odd photograph is a good representation of the store you so lovingly describe in your book. But drawings and art introduce another problem. The reader may then think: Who drew that, exactly? Was it a character in the novel? When did they have time to make those paintings? And if you say, in the credits, that they’re your artwork, the difficulty only multiplies, because then readers won’t be immersed in your prose or poetry. They’ll be picturing you at home, moving back and forth from your computer to your drawing board, going to the art supply store, putting the drawings on a stand and photographing them… James’s solution was to write about Coburn, and keep all that separate from his fiction.

Images disconnected from the text

Another option, very simple and always available, is to stop trying to link your writing to your images. December is a collaboration between the writer and director Alexander Kluge and the artist Gerhard Richter. All of Richter’s contributions are photos of snowy forests. As you read you’re naturally curious about the how the artist and writer worked together.

Many of Kluge’s texts are set in wintry places and mention cold, but some have no connection to forests or snow. In some entries Kluge develops the theme of snow much more intensely than Richter, so it seems he was competing with his collaborator, for instance when he writes about “THIRD POLE” over “the mountain massifs of the Great Pamir, Karakoram and the Afghan Hindu Kush,” or in this entry, which begins “29 December 21,999 BC: Ice Age.” But mainly the texts don’t connect, and the book produces a sense of loneliness: not just because of the images, but because it seems the two contributors didn’t actually collaborate. It feels like Kluge was as alone in his study as Richter was up in those mountains. It’s a beautiful book, but it’s as cold as the mountains in Richter’s photographs.

Lead your reader back into the image

Sebald’s ideal reader usually kept going, page after page, just pausing momentarily at images and not often returning to them. But reading doesn’t have to be linear. You can ask your reader to look, and then look again.

In this passage the narrator is recalling his mother’s love of mushrooms. The image is intended to be fairly uninteresting, but the description is designed so the image gets a second look.

*****

Boletus mushrooms, her specialty, are not especially appealing. They are thick and meaty. The underside of the cap has a delicate lacework that holds the spores. It is pocked and webbed like a sponge. To my childish eyes that tissue under the cap seemed dangerously complex, maybe like my mother’s mind, and it was also a secret space, the mushroom’s sex, if there was such a thing. If you looked at it too closely you got a kind of vertigo, as if you were plummeting into an endless labyrinth, a hedge maze made of fungus, the paths thick with potent spores. I knew, in the obscure way that children know, that the mushrooms my mother loved were images of her, and that it would have been significantly better for everyone concerned if she had liked dogs instead of mushrooms.

*****

This is from my own book Stories, Like Illnesses. Whenever I can, I try to arrange things so readers go back and forth between image and text. It’s like what happens in a museum, where visitors glance at the painting, then read a bit of the label, then look back to check the painting, and maybe back again to the label. It’s not a common strategy in prose, where things are arranged so the reader can continue uninterrupted—but it is common in poetry, where readers are invited to look back and forth, up and down, comparing lines and images, getting a sense of the whole.

Close ups

Images can also be repeated, even in close up, to invite readers to try again, to see what’s being described. In this passage we’re reading a scientific paper on the ways small insects crawl through the undergrowth.

The article continued: “Here a small black ant, possibly Monomorium minimum, is running quickly over ground cover. The white dots record the ant’s positions. It may be searching for aphid frass (feces), which is high in sugar and nutritious to ants. During the observation period the ant did not appear to find any aphids or aphid frass. It performed a partial survey of several plants, visiting less than 50% of the leaves on its route. It walked around the edges of leaves, taking right turns whenever possible, spiraling up and down stems, and moving along the veins of leaves.

"This is a close-up detail. It shows the ant’s path on a single flower. The ant crawls up the stem until it encounters the ring of sepals. It then proceeds systematically around the edge of each sepal in a clockwise direction, avoiding the blade and the rib. When it has surveyed every sepal (some not captured by our camera) it proceeds to the corolla (its path there could not be analyzed by our camera), and then down the stem (not shown here). It did not find any food during the period we observed it."

The idea of drawing a reader’s attention to a detail has a long history in detective fiction. A man comes in to see Sherlock Holmes, and at first we get Watson’s overall description of him. Then Holmes points out all the details we’d missed: the dirt under his fingernails, the sand clinging to his boots. In this passage I was mimicking scientific writing, but I find details work equally well with ordinary narratives in fiction.

Use texts as images

Here’s another idea: Texts can be introduced into your writing as images. Anne Carson’s Nox is the story of her estranged brother, who lived most of his adult life without communicating with her. Nox is adapted from her diary, and it has text in it but also images of all kinds—photographs, drawings, scribbles, collages, rips and tears. Some of those images are pictures of text.

One of her brother’s few letters home is reproduced in Nox, but it’s shown in pieces. The narrator has apparently torn it to pieces and scanned them into her text. Nox alternates family memories with pages that discuss a Latin poem by Catullus, in which he mourns the death of his brother. Each time the Catullus poem comes up, we’re given a page that discusses a single word in the poem. We’re invited to listen while Carson, who was trained as a classicist, meditates and mourns her brother by thinking through Catullus’s grief. Those pages are presented as printouts that have been scanned and then taped into the book itself.

In this photo I have unfolded the accordion book, and you can see part of a page with color on the left. Then comes one of the pages that describes just one word in the Catullus poem, in this case “has / hic haec hoc… indicating a person or thing that is present in place…” The dictionary-style text is presented printed out, as if on an inkjet or laser printer, on a strip of paper that’s been torn to shape and then glued down onto the notebook page. On the facing page, again intentionally in black and white, is the text “3.1 / My brother dies in Copenhagen in the year 2000 / a surprise to me.” Again it’s a printout, in a different font, cut to shape and glued down. Here there’s also an image of some text that looks like it was rubbed from an impression. All this printing, typing, writing, cutting, pasting, tearing, and taping is a way of expressing the work of mourning.

Nox isn’t a facsimile of Carson’s original diary because it’s an accordion book, with scanned images. Reading it is like reading a fraught re-enactment of the diary. We can picture Carson at the Xerox machine, the computer, and the printer, and we can imagine her bent over the pages, taping the scraps of her memories together. Ordinarily that would be distracting, but in this case, since the entire book is about mourning, its painful artificiality makes it even stronger.

Ask your readers to search the image for themselves

You can also use images to put your readers to work. Here a jealous husband is looking at webcams of a place he thinks his wife might visit. It’s late at night. He’s imagining his wife out in this park in Slovakia with someone he calls Igor.

*****

The last webcam showed an image of an empty field and some woods. It was labeled “Jeleň.” Presumably for deer. On the left, in the distance, a streetlight illuminated some trees. A single light off to the right shone through the woods. Clouds moved slowly past, illuminated by the city.

I peered at the trees, thinking I’d spot the flank of a deer bedded down for the night, or the slow movement of some grazing animal.

As I watched the clouds dissipated and the scene darkened. In the middle of the woods there was a dell. That’s where Igor would take her. They’d be down there, in the middle of the night, hidden from the camera. She’d throw her scarf up over his back and pull him down to her. I saw the scarf flash up and then disappear.

I pictured Igor and Adela marching up out of the dell and walking across the grass toward the webcam. Adela would be limping a little. Igor would be happy, like any monster. They’d come closer to the camera, and walk just underneath it, and at that moment Adela would look right into the lens, right at me, and stick out her tongue.

*****

This passage is also from my own novel, a five-volume project called Five Strange Images. In that series, Stories, Like Illnesses is the first volume. This is from later book in the series, which will be out in 2027. By that point my narrator is full of jealous fantasies. I ask the reader to search the images. Could the narrator be right after all? Is his estranged wife out there in the deer park? Of course not.

How about photographs of dreams?

The first couple of generations of writers who used photographs avoided pictures of people, mainly because photographs have a very strong sense of truth about them. If you’re reading fiction, and you have a mental image of a character, it can be ruined by a photograph that supposedly represents that character. Your readers may scratch their heads when they see what your character “really” looks like. They may wish you had just let them go on imagining the person.

For the same reason, photographs in fiction almost always show us things in the narrator’s world, things they saw or could have seen. But it’s also possible to include photographs and tell your readers they’re dream images. I find it has to be done consistently—you may need a series of photos, all of the same dream—but readers can suspend their disbelief and go along with the idea that the photograph they’re looking at is a picture of a dream.

*****

That night I slept a strange illuminated sleep. I watched, enchanted, as my mind showed me images. Pictures shone on my closed eyes, gleamed in my imagination. Clearly, I thought, as my bemused sleeping mind contemplated the images that kept arriving, this is from my childhood. Somewhere near Watkins Glen, New York, nearly forty years ago.

I was standing in a reedy place next to an overgrown field, looking back toward drier ground. A chalky summer haze powdered the air. A weak wind tousled swamp grasses. It would have been stifling hot.

Trees stood around in the landscape, like men on Second Street in summer. I could almost hear their idle talking. Their voices were lost in the scorching breeze.

*****

This is from another book in my novel series, called Weak in Comparison to Dreams, which was published a few years ago. It’s full of dreams, and they’re all shown by photographs. I have yet to get a note from a reading wondering how I got photographs of my character’s dreams. It’s amazing how strong the desire to suspend disbelief can be.

Using prints, diagrams, maps…

From here on the sky’s the limit. I wish I had space here to show all the things I’ve experimented with. You can put diagrams into your fiction, like Monica Ong, or maps, or sketches, or even mathematical equations. Whatever you add will be a picture that you and your readers and your characters all look at together.

Even music can work as an image. In my novel there’s a lot of sheet music. I know most readers won’t be able to play it or read it. But I’ve tried to arrange the narrative so that readers can look at the music, and see what the narrator is talking about. It is, in effect, silent music, which is there for the way it looks.

*****

Around 1913, Leo Ornstein was one of the most radical composers alive. He said he hardly knew how he composed. He heard chords in his mind, and he didn’t know where they came from. He found his own pieces savage and nearly unplayable.

His compositions frightened him. He was confused by what he’d written. He wrote a violin sonata that was too difficult for anyone to play. A set of Three Moods for piano, called Anger, Hatred, and Boredom. He wrote clusters of black notes that march like porcupines, bristling with sharps and flats. They are violent, dissonant, hard to play. They lurch up an octave, down an octave.

At the same time, for the other hand, there’s a meandering melody. Also dissonant, also harsh, but connected, like a melody. The slur looks like a path, a person walking around trees in the forest. This is the pleasant part of Ornstein, almost lost in the noise.

When I play Ornstein’s pieces my fingers hurt.

*****

What about uninteresting images?

I’ll close with an example of just how strong even apparently uninteresting images can be. The English translation of Jacques Roubaud’s The Great Fire of London has only two photographs in it. Even though the book itself is long and very complex, Roubaud chose just two small and remarkably unpromising pictures. One is near the beginning, and the other near the end. This is the second one, a blurry black and white landscape:

The caption has a section reference (§186), and if a reader goes searching for it, they’ll find it right near the end of the book. Shortly before it is §182, headed “Fifteen Minutes of Night.” The story that’s told there makes this apparently boring photograph intensely moving.

This photograph, we learn, was taken at night. It is a time exposure, made by the narrator’s partner Alix by holding the camera to “her bare-skinned chest” for fifteen minutes. The starry sky blurred and whitened as if it were day. Roubaud compares the motion in the picture to breathing: “That’s why this photograph is as much a photograph of her breath as of the cypresses… this photograph is an unhappy and impassioned homage to respiration, breath, which its author, an asthmatic from birth (a condition that would eventually kill her), found and inscribed inside the picture-image.”

It’s “an image of love and unhappiness,” which suddenly means a great deal, and it will haunt you as you read the entire book. An excellent example, I think, of the power of images—even small dull-looking ones—to work with your fiction and make it suddenly, unexpectedly stronger.

Be bold!

When I’m teaching this material I like to suggest that of all the many possibilities of writing with images, the only one to avoid is the tentative image. Many contemporary novelists try images out just a little, without fully committing. If you put images in just one part of your book, like Ali Smith does in Artful, you can imply they’re optional, or that readers can consult them anytime they’d like. Another common practice is to use just a few photographs, and distribute them throughout the book like frontispieces or breaks between chapters. Minae Mizumura does that in An I-Novel, and so does Jonathan Foer in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. Those images are easy to ignore.

Susan Howe has used images in very strong and inventive ways (have a look, for instance, at Spontaneous Particulars: The Telepathy of Archives), which is why I don’t mind using her as an example of a less successful use of images. Her book The Midnight has a variety of photographs that often seem like second thoughts. They’re indifferently composed and framed, and the text doesn’t always acknowledge them.

Some pictures are formatted on the page in unaccountable ways. Here, for example, it’s unclear why the picture is right-indented, and why it’s allowed to overlap the right margin. Given that everyone has access to powerful formatting software (even Microsoft Word can handle layouts), every such decision risks being distracting for a reader. We know someone decided to put the photo in that place against the right margin. But who, and why? And why did Howe provide a photo that’s so carelessly framed, with just part of the left-facing page showing? Marjorie Perloff notes the picture shows Alice’s humiliating episode in Alice in Wonderland, paralleling Howe’s humiliation at the hands of the librarians described in the text above. But that doesn’t explain the offsetting of the image, or its carelessness.

This is probably something to avoid, because it makes it look as if Howe doesn’t trust images, or doesn’t really care about them. The odd, careless placement of the photo is like a message to the reader: It’s safe to just glance at this as you go past.

*

These are just some of the possibilities of adding images to poetry and prose. It’s an enormous, largely unexplored territory for writers to explore. There are no rules and only a few customs, so it’s a great opportunity.

My main advice is: experiment! Try different ways of letting images share page space with your writing. When you settle on a certain arrangement, let it sit for a while, and then come back to it with fresh eyes. Does the image add to the writing? Does it speak to the writing, and if so, what does it say? And does the writing talk to, or about, the image?

Images can easily be lost in a book, because we’re used to encountering images that are nothing more than ornaments, little rest stops for the eyes. But images can also speak, and sometimes the things they say to your text, and the things your text says back to them, can be absolutely surprising and mesmerizing.

Check out James Elkins' Stories, Like Illnesses here:

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