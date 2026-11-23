Second person point-of-view, not I or he/she/they, but the strange haunting you, is relatively rare in fiction. And there are good reasons why this is true. That doesn’t mean it’s a tool that we should avoid. Poets have been writing in second person point-of-view to great effect it seems like forever. So today, we’re going to take a lesson from the experts to figure out how to successfully harness second person POV in our prose. And at the end, I’ll share two writing challenges so you can start practicing.

THE I SLANT

One way to think of second person POV is like a fractured or slant I.

Poets love to do this, to give their readers a speaker who could very well use first person, but for some reason, one that has to do with the relationship between what the poem is about and how the poem is crafted, this speaker chooses the second person.

This can have something to do with trauma—the thing that hurts, the thing that’s fracturing the I so that it can no longer show up whole.

It can also happen because the speaker can’t look at their subject straight on, can only look at it slant. For example, things that hurt, things that are too close/too powerful. In this way, the second person becomes a place of safety to explore or to travel into a wound.

You becomes a sign, a clue, for the reader to look deeper in their search for meaning.

One of my favorite examples in poetry is Claudia Rankine’s Citizen: An American Lyric. In fiction, turn to N.K. Jemisin’s The Fifth Season, which employs the slant second person for one of the POVs in the novel.

YOU, THE READER

The other way second person often gets read, and the way it’s most commonly found in fiction, is as a direct address to the reader. Remember, Choose Your Own Adventure books? That’s direct address.

This happens in other prose too, most especially when the narrator is breaking “the 4th wall.” Think of the you in prose as a way to speak to someone. If you have an especially powerful narrator, they might use direct address as a method of storytelling.

In poetry, a famous example would be a love poem, where the speaker refers to their lover as you. In this case, it’s not actually the reader being invoked, but some missing figure who remains unnamed. In fiction This Is How You Win the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone, uses second person as direct address.

Doing this creates both mystery and intimacy.

Doing this creates tension.

And fiction writers, we both love and need tension.

AN EXAMPLE FROM LIKE GLASS

In Like Glass, my fourth young adult novel, 16-year-old Tate’s much older sister, Bronwyn, has been dead a year before the story starts. Like Glass is written primarily in the first person. We are very close to Tate and her experiences of the world.

Yet Bronwyn is the missing center of her family’s world, the haunting that’s keeping this family from loving each other well.

I knew almost immediately that Bronwyn needed a voice in the novel too. And to accomplish giving readers access to the emotional depths of a complicated character who is predeceased at the start of the book, I would use the second person. I wanted the readers to experience intimacy with Bronwyn. Flashbacks were one option. But this intimacy couldn’t come from Tate’s POV. Bronwyn, after all, is as much a mystery to Tate as she is to the readers.

Enter the second person.

*****

You fall into this like Alice fell into Wonderland, half mistake, all rage of gravity. You fall into this like men slip on the mountains. One mistake out there, it’s either the Mad Hatter or death. It’s the helicopter coming for you, or you’re freezing the way those who die on Everest do—becoming one with their surroundings, becoming the ice.

You know what you’d prefer.

It’s twelve days before Christmas and you’re running away from the goddamned city of Berlin but not running from yourself. If anything, you’re Alice and you’re falling some.

You’re in gravity’s hands now.

“Bronwyn, gorgeous, gorgeous girl. Come get a drink with us!” a man says, one of the handful you met last night at your hotel. They are young but not as young as you, from Norway. Hit their g’s too hard. Big beefy blond men who have been everywhere, done everything. Including Everest.

They told you drunken, wild-built stories. To these men, Chamonix and her peaks are tame like kittens. A claw is only a small wound. Milk teeth only cut so deeply. They couldn’t care less that you graduated near the top of your class. They’re celebrating a stag before a Christmas wedding. One of them jokes he’s from Hell. Later, you’ll look it up and yes, Hell is a village in Norway.

*****

The second person POV allowed Bronwyn’s five short chapters to feel like they were as present, as active, as alive as Tate’s narration. The tone shift second person allows also helped me to create a dream-like state in Bronwyn’s chapters—foreshadowing what’s to come in a melancholy, drifting manner. In the second person, Bronwyn sparkles in her complexities, becomes a site where mystery and intimacy collide and even though we know her ending, readers become invested anyway. It’s a powerful choice.

PITFALLS OF THE 2ND PERSON

But there are pitfalls to be aware of. In fiction, the second person can jar a reader the longer the POV is sustained because for some of us, it doesn’t melt away like first or third POV does. We simply aren’t used to reading it in long prose texts. And for many of us, prose in the second person reads as directive (you do this). Until we can retrain our brains away from Choose Your Own Adventure novels, second person can be a turn-off.

To that end, in prose, I work with the second person in novels in small pieces or in one POV out of several. Bronwyn’s sections are called “interludes,” but are essentially flash stories existing inside a larger narrative.

My takeaway is this: The more we use the second person, the more we will address the pitfalls and embrace what the second person can do well: develop a complex character, develop intimacy and mystery, in a short amount of space.

TWO WRITING EXERCISES

Write a flash fiction story of 750 words or less where you use the second-person POV. Consider what’s slant about the story you’re telling. Remember that the content of a story should have a relationship to the form of that story. Take a risk or two. Have fun! Pick a small section of a novel/short story that you’ve been having a hard time with. Rewrite that section in the second person. What did you discover? Does reframing the POV help you to solve one of your problems? Does reframing the POV help you to understand your character(s) better? While you might not keep the section in second person, the POV shift may reveal something useful. Experiment and discover.

Check out Jen Ferguson's Like Glass here: