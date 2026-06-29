How Open Mics Will Sharpen Your Writing (On Humor)

A few years ago, I found myself standing backstage at an open mic night, waiting to perform stand-up comedy for the first time. I had spent decades writing, but none of that mattered while staring at a microphone under a spotlight. The audience did not care about my résumé. In a few moments, they would decide whether I was funny. Or not.

What surprised me was not how much stand-up differed from writing. It was how much it taught me about writing humor. If you are serious about becoming a better humor writer, I encourage you to try an open mic at least once. It may be the best writing workshop you will ever attend.

Here is a list of things to consider before the mic.

Be Brave

Humor requires courage. Writers often have the luxury of hiding behind the page. We can revise a joke 20 times before anyone sees it. A comedian gets one shot.

One of my earliest stand-up bits began with a question I hear all the time.

"Hello, what are you?"

"I'm an Arab."

"Where do you live?"

"Alabama."

That simple exchange usually gets a laugh because it highlights an unexpected contrast. People do not often expect those two words—Arab and Alabama—to occupy the same sentence.

Stand-up taught me that the funniest material often lives where we are slightly uncomfortable. The same principle applies to writing. Readers respond when we take risks and tell the truth.

Be Yourself

One of the first mistakes beginning comedians make is trying to sound like comedians. The audience already has their favorite comic. They do not need another version of someone else. They need you.

My stand-up material comes from my life as a Syrian immigrant living in Deep South.

For example, when I arrived at the University of Tennessee in 1984, students would often ask, "How do you like it here so far?"

I would smile and answer, "Yeah, it's pretty far." I genuinely misunderstood the question.

My friends started calling these accidental misunderstandings "Karimisms." And those stories became comedy because they were uniquely mine.

The same is true in writing. Humor becomes stronger when it emerges from your own experiences rather than someone else's voice. Nobody else has your background, your family, your mistakes, or your peculiar way of looking at the world. Lean into those differences. They are often where the funniest material lives.

Be Intentional

Stand-up is ruthless about efficiency. Every unnecessary word weakens a joke.

One night I told a story about ordering gnocchi in an Italian restaurant. Because English was not my first language, I pronounced it "nuki." The audience laughed immediately.

The lesson was not the joke itself. It was discovering how little setup the joke actually required.

Writers often spend three paragraphs warming up a joke that needs only three sentences. Open mics force you to trim away everything that is not serving the laugh. If a sentence does not move the joke forward, it goes. If a word weakens the rhythm, it disappears.

Stand-up teaches economy better than almost any writing class ever could.

Be Shocking

Humor depends on surprise. The audience believes they know where you are heading, then you take a sharp turn.

One of my favorite parts of my stand-up routine involves Southern expressions. After more than four decades in Alabama, I still find them delightful.

Things aren’t broken—they're "tore slap up."

People aren't about to do something—they're "fixin' to."

They don't suppose. They reckon.

They don't carry purses. They carry pocketbooks.

As a writer, I learned that humor often emerges when two worlds collide. My Arab perspective constantly collided with Southern culture, producing endless opportunities for surprise.

Good humor writing works the same way. It reveals unexpected connections. It helps readers see something familiar through an unfamiliar lens.

Be Likable

This may be the most important lesson stand-up taught me. People laugh harder when they like the person telling the joke.

Notice that most of my stories make me the target. I am the immigrant who misunderstood English. I am the guy who pronounced Indianapolis as "Indiana-poe-lis." I am the father who one day discovered he had spent years repeating an Arabic phrase to my children without fully considering its literal translation—a phrase that children should absolutely not hear!

Humor works best when it includes humility.

Readers enjoy spending time with writers who are willing to laugh at themselves. Likability builds trust. Trust creates laughter. The best comedians understand this instinctively. They invite audiences into the joke rather than positioning themselves above it. Humorous writers should do the same.

Standing backstage before that first open mic, I was terrified. I worried about forgetting lines. I worried about silence. I worried about failure.

Instead, I discovered something unexpected.

Stand-up helped me step outside myself and see humor more clearly. It taught me that funny writing is not merely about punchlines. It is about courage, authenticity, precision, surprise, and connection.

The audience at that first open mic taught me more about humor than any craft book ever could.

So if you want to become a better humor writer, find an open mic. Sign your name. Wait for your turn. Walk toward the microphone.