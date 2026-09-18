How My Students Inspired Me to Write My Memoir

I began writing my book approximately 10 years ago—an act of bravery that still astounds me. I’d never written any book, much less a memoir, and my degrees were a bachelor’s in education and a master’s in counseling, not a Master of Fine Arts. I’d previously written many academic papers and texts related to presentations, but nothing so personal as a memoir. Besides, I’d spent years running away from my past and had no desire to put anything so vulnerable in writing. Even after extensive trauma therapy, my attitude was—“Nah, I’m good. Let somebody else do that.”

While I didn’t have formal writing training via a university degree, I’ve come to realize I’ve been learning this craft for a very long time. My earliest writing training actually came from teaching fourth- and fifth-graders using the writing workshop method in a public elementary school, a process that I’d learned during summer institutes at the Teachers’ College Reading & Writing Project at Columbia University in New York. I spent a couple of summers navigating the New York City subway system, learning how to teach a subject that, in my experience, most teachers dislike teaching, and most students dislike learning. I discovered my love for writing—not the kind where a teacher analyzed grammar and punctuation usage and made copious correction marks with a red ballpoint pen, but the kind that painted words so thoughtfully on a page they had the capacity to reach out and tug at the heart of the person who read them. I carried that knowledge back to my students, and they did not disappoint me.

My students began the year writing personal experience narratives, the beginning of creative nonfiction writing. One fourth grader wrote about a father who had been diagnosed with ALS, and how they would race down the sidewalk—the child, a dog, and the father in his wheelchair. Then he shared about the day his father died. The language was simple, but the craft was profoundly, heart-wrenchingly beautiful. Another student shared her story of “Coming to America.” How her parents adopted her and her sister from an orphanage in Russia, and she finally had the family she’d always dreamed of. Even the story about a boy building a treehouse with his grandfather, an everyday event rendered in spare language, was beautifully poetic. These children learned the importance of writing scenes with specific sensory details to put the reader right there where the action was happening. We studied “mentor texts” to identify craft moves to level up our writing. This process would be replicated in writing classes I would later take alongside other adults learning the craft of writing.

My students’ bravery inspired me to tackle writing my own memoir. It’s hard to admit that you are truly less brave than a nine-year-old. My story carried considerable trauma, though, a daunting topic even for experienced writers. My first objective was to get it on the page. I used a timeline of my childhood, created for use during therapy, to guide the narrative. I wrote that beginning draft in first person, present tense, creating a visceral, intense experience for the reader. Looking back, I am so thankful my writing partners (who pored through every one of my more than 30 chapters) didn’t quit on me. Through memoir classes, I learned that more difficult subject matter, like trauma, is better addressed in the past tense to provide some distance, some buffer for the reader. So, I rewrote the entire manuscript.

I submitted a chapter from my manuscript and was invited to a writing retreat. There, I worked with an executive from the publishing world who asked me, “Why would the average person want to read your story? How would it benefit them?” They were great questions—along with information that the publishing rate for memoirs by someone who is not famous or doesn’t have a significant social media presence is woefully low. She suggested that I convert my memoir into a hybrid of memoir and research to make it more useful and applicable to others. I dove back in for another rewrite—and that’s when everything changed.

As I began layering in research to illuminate and support the narrative of my traumatic childhood, I discovered studies that described those who had experienced developmental trauma as acquiring a set of “hidden talents.” Looking at the events on the timeline that had at first seemed to produce nothing but trauma, I could see the skills and strategies that I had developed that had greatly served me in adulthood. I was then able to expand my reflections to incorporate this newly discovered knowledge. Rather than a difficult read of traumatic event after traumatic event, a story of brokenness, my memoir transformed into a narrative of resilience, acquired strength, and hope.

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