How Journalists Find the Deeper (or New) Story

Powerful journalism delivers something fresh and meaningful: new information, unique perspectives, and untold personal stories. Finding material to produce this type of work requires curiosity, persistence, and discipline.

The following journalistic methods and strategies can help transform a familiar topic into an original (new) and more focused (deeper) piece. It could even lead you to that elusive scoop.

Find the angle: Your initial research should reveal what information is missing, whose story is absent, and which questions remain unanswered. Dig deeper by using primary and secondary sources to identify new voices and overlooked evidence. Develop the hook: Look for details, data, and anecdotes that can make the piece timely, topical, interesting, and new.

Key Research Strategies

Find a Unique Angle

An angle in journalism is how you approach a story, the theme or point of view that guides the research, questioning, and focus. It’s choosing which aspect to highlight—something relevant and important that resonates with audiences.

You can find a stronger (or original) angle through scrutinizing information gathered from various primary and secondary sources (both people and materials), asking the why and how questions, noticing overlooked details, and identifying viewpoints missing from existing coverage.

An angle can be data driven, focused on one person’s incredible story, or a counter opinion that challenges conventions. You can localize a national issue or highlight a regional voice in the context of a bigger story.

Identify the Best Sources

Thorough research should produce sources with firsthand evidence, relevant expertise, and alternative or opposing viewpoints. Their stories, knowledge, opinions, and information can help build and frame the piece.

For a human-interest story, you will need a main source as the focal point of your piece and of course, someone willing to speak on-the-record. There can also be ‘secondary’ characters who bolster the narrative.

Ideally you should conduct in-person interviews, especially with main sources, and always ask for additional leads and contacts.

Develop the Hook

A strong hook can emerge from interesting (unreported) details, new data, ignored viewpoints, an anecdote you stumble across, controversy, contradictions, inconsistencies, and new information from a primary source.

Your goal is to craft a story that not only entices readers by its originality but offers something valuable or important to the communities you represent; stories that embody the journalist’s role as society’s watchdog.

Deeper Investigative Techniques

Look at the Story Sideways

Widely covered topics can easily produce original stories if a journalist finds a new angle. An editor of a women’s magazine described this as learning to “look at a story sideways instead of straight on.”

So, look at a topic through a different lens. This can offer new insights and interpretations. Question assumptions, delve deeper into an issue, and move beyond mundane reporting that only scratches the surfaces of a story.

Sometimes you just need to flip the script. For example, rather than focusing on victims, you can examine the perpetrators and explore the ‘why’ behind a crime rather than the ‘what’ and ‘when’ of daily news coverage.

Interview Sources in Person

Interviewing in person allows you to build trust and rapport with your source, which inevitably produces better anecdotes and quotes. When a source is relaxed and comfortable in your presence, they’re more likely to speak frankly and openly. People tend to be more reserved and guarded over the phone or on Zoom.

Listening intently and letting people talk uninterrupted is an invaluable journalistic skill. I’ve often said that the key to becoming a good interviewer is to be so approachable, down-to-earth, and attentive that the person being interviewed forgets you’re a journalist. This is when you get the best stuff that can catapult your project forward.

Go on Location

Field reporting, boots on the ground, getting in the trenches—this is how and where you’ll find the real story, that elusive something—be it context, nuance, or just a feeling—that’s been missed by others who didn’t linger. So, take your time and observe.

Visiting the site of an event or your main source’s hometown, will not only add descriptive elements to your story, but environmental context. Is the place rundown and impoverished or is it a vibrant area? Setting can enhance, deepen, and enrich the narrative. Firsthand observations can make your reporting more distinctive, or if you like, make a story pop.

Cultivate Relationships and Follow Leads

Not every source will appear in the final article. Many contacts are happy to provide background information and new leads that move the research along, often prompting the reporter to take a new direction.

While researching low-flying military jets in Wales, a contact led me to a source in Scotland who told me that South Wales Police helicopters had experienced several near misses with military aircraft. This was my first scoop and became a national breaking news story as well as strengthening our yearlong multi-faceted investigation for a primetime TV show.

Examples of Deeper Stories

The following examples demonstrate how original reporting and follow-ups can turn a well-known topic into a more substantive and impactful story.

Write a Follow-Up Story

A follow-up story explores what has changed since a devastating event, such as hurricane Helene. Journalists can revisit displaced residents, asking about their current circumstances and how they feel now. Other areas of interest are insurance payouts, government aid, and community support. Focus on aspects that attracted little to no coverage.

The same approach applies to East Palestine, Ohio. What are the long-term health effects of the chemical spill caused by the 2023 train derailment? How are residents doing now? Were their homes and land contaminated? If so, what help did they receive? Find individuals or couples willing to share their story.

Conduct Your Own Survey or Poll

For the low-flying military jets story, we went the extra mile. A primary school headmistress claimed the Royal Airforce (RAF) were using the school as a practice target, putting children at risk. The school sat in a deep valley and jets whizzed over all day flying as low as 100 feet.

Instead of taking her word for it, we set up a video camera to record and document the action ourselves. We trained the schoolkids how to work the camera and record dates, times, and frequency of jet activity. The resulting footage and data were included in the program, strengthening our main premise that low-flying jets are dangerous and disruptive.

You can also gather your own information through “person on the street interviews,” which can be useful and revealing, offering a broader perspective.

And finally…

Do the hard work others skip

Public records, government data, statistics, reports, archives, court records, surveys, scientific studies, and even old newspapers can be information gold mines. Pore over the paperwork, dig out obscure facts, and look for hidden patterns and trends.

In-depth research, persistence, and intense curiosity can uncover the story behind a story: new information, a fresh angle, or missed evidence.