How Buildings and Public Spaces Tell the Story: Writing Place as Character in Nonfiction

Most writers think of character as people. Protagonist. Antagonist. The colorful supporting figure who walks onto the page and immediately commands attention. Some of the most powerful stories, however, are shaped by place as a living force that influences decisions, reveals values, creates conflict, and drives change.

After more than 50 years in public service, including leadership roles in Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, Surfside, and downtown Miami, I came to appreciate that communities tell stories every bit as compelling as the people who inhabit them. When I began writing my memoir, Managing Paradise, I discovered that many of my most memorable experiences could not be separated from the places where they occurred. The city itself had become quite a character.

Writers often describe place visually. We paint the skyline, the beach, the small-town main street, or the aging neighborhood. Those details help readers picture a scene, but place becomes truly meaningful when it begins influencing what people do.

Like any memorable character, place has motivations, strengths, vulnerabilities, and contradictions. It creates opportunities for some people and obstacles for others. It inspires loyalty, resistance, pride, and fear. When writers begin thinking about place in these terms, setting transforms from backdrop into narrative force.

Look Beyond Description

One of the most common mistakes writers make is stopping at physical description.

A city is not just its architecture. A neighborhood is not just its streets. A waterfront is not just a view. The deeper question is: What is this place trying to become?

Every community exists in a state of tension between its past and its future. Some are growing. Others are declining or fighting to preserve an identity they fear losing. Others are desperate for reinvention. Those ambitions create story.

During my years in Miami Beach, the city was often portrayed as a collection of Art Deco buildings, neon glowing at night, beaches, and tourism attractions. Beneath the postcard image a larger question brewed: What kind of city did Miami Beach want to become? Preservationists wanted to protect its historic character. Developers saw opportunities for growth and investment. Residents wanted quality of life. Business owners wanted economic vitality. The visible landscape reflected a much deeper conversation about identity.

Writers can uncover similar layers in their own work by asking what future this place is moving toward. The answer often reveals narrative possibilities more compelling than description alone.

Find the Conflict Hidden in the Landscape

Every memorable story contains conflict. Place can be one of the most effective ways to generate it; key is recognizing that different people often want different things from the same location. A historic building may represent heritage to one group and a high-rise building site to another. A public park may symbolize community for residents and untapped potential for developers. A neighborhood may be viewed as home by longtime families and as a blank slate by newcomers. The conflict is already there...and never stops!

Throughout my career, I found myself navigating disputes involving preservationists, artists, developers, elected officials, and residents. What fascinated me was that everyone often cared deeply about the same place. They simply envisioned different futures for it.

As writers, we can use those competing perspectives to create depth and complexity.

Ask yourself:

Who benefits from change?

Who fears it?

What might be lost?

What is worth protecting?

What values are colliding here?

The answers reveal the promising emotional core of a story. Places are rarely neutral. A boarded-up storefront is not just a building; it may symbolize decline to one person and the opportunity for renewal to another. A public park may be remembered as the site of a first kiss, a political protest, a childhood baseball game, or a community's last remaining gathering place. Places accumulate stories. When competing hopes, memories, and ambitions become attached to the same location, the setting begins generating conflict and emotion.

Use Public Spaces to Reveal Character

Buildings tell stories, but parks, plazas, waterfronts, sidewalks, and gathering places provide insight into what a community values. They show how people interact with one another, revealing who feels welcome or excluded, and what a community chooses to celebrate. One lesson I learned in public service is that people may forget a policy debate, but they rarely forget how a place made them feel.

Public spaces become containers of memory. A plaza hosts celebrations, protests, concerts, and civic gatherings while the adjacent waterfront symbolizes beauty and vulnerability. Instead of telling readers what a person believes, show where they choose to spend their time. Show how they interact with a public space. With these details, the setting begins doing narrative work that dialogue alone cannot accomplish.

Some of the most significant projects I encountered involved public spaces that heated up into debates about public art, parks, streetscapes, and waterfront improvements. Conflict sizzles where people develop powerful attachments to places they share with others. Writers can use those attachments to deepen both character and theme.

Look for Contradictions

The most interesting places are rarely simple. Readers are drawn to complexity. Great places contain contradictions that mirror the contradictions found in people. A city can be prosperous and fragile. A tourist destination can be beautiful and vulnerable.

Miami Beach offered a perfect example. Visitors experienced sunshine, architecture, and ocean views. Behind the scenes, city leaders confronted infrastructure challenges, development pressures, environmental concerns, and constant debates about the future. Both realities were true. The city's beauty became more interesting because of its vulnerability.

As writers, we should search for similar contradictions in our settings, which create depth and authenticity. They help readers understand that places, like people, contain multiple truths at the same time. When a setting contains competing realities, it naturally generates questions. Questions create curiosity, which is a golden key for reader engagement.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

Place Is Never Just Background

When I reflect on my career, I remember the people first. Such amazing colleagues, elected officials, residents, activists, artists, and entrepreneurs. Even villains. My mind then shoots to the places. Causeways crossing Biscayne Bay at sunrise. Historic buildings saved from demolition. Public spaces transformed by thoughtful design. Neighborhoods wrestling with change and communities determined to define their own future.

Places absorb human experience, carrying traces of what has been concurrently lost and preserved, and what people hope the future will bring. For writers, that realization can be liberating. Once place is viewed as more than scenery, it becomes an active participant in the narrative.