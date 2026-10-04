How Becoming a Mother Transformed My Creative Life

Becoming a mother unexpectedly transformed my creative life—and taught me the storytelling lessons I had been searching for all along. I was determined to strengthen my bond with my daughter, and somewhere along the way, I realized that storytelling and imaginative play are to childhood what “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” is to singing—you don’t overthink it. You just jump in.

So I jumped in.

I brought stories to life with enthusiasm. With conviction. With laughter. And, most importantly, with love.

For years, I believed I had lost my creativity. After building a successful adult life in New York City, I had become disconnected from the imaginative part of myself that once came so naturally. It wasn’t until I became a mother through surrogacy that I rediscovered it.

Wanting to build a deep connection with my daughter from the moment she came into my life, I immersed myself in child development and discovered the power of imaginative play. Together, we turned city sidewalks into enchanted forests, invented characters during everyday routines, and transformed ordinary moments into stories.

In the middle of an ordinary, busy life, I learned how to slow down enough to become a little childlike myself. The swings were no longer swings—they were our airplane, and apparently, we had a very generous pilot because we flew everywhere without ever purchasing a ticket!

The birds had personalities. Some were brave enough to eat seeds from our hands; others kept a respectable distance. The pigeons, we discovered, were the neighborhood bullies who had absolutely no intention of sharing lunch with the sparrows.

Everything became a story.

Everything had a voice.

Everything came alive in our imagination.

We planted seeds and watched them grow. I told her they were growing because of all the love she gave them. In her little world, she had a superpower: She could help things grow.

Even breakfast became entertainment. Guessing which hand held the cereal somehow became one of our greatest kitchen games. A single chocolate Kiss could turn into an entire moment. Nothing had to be extravagant to be magical.

And slowly, all those tiny moments began to add up.

They filled her with a sense of wonder—and, in turn, they filled me with something I hadn’t realized I’d been missing. I realized something unexpected: I wasn’t simply nurturing my daughter’s imagination—I was reclaiming my own.

Nature became part of the storytelling, too. It kept us connected to something ancient and instinctive—the core of who we are before the world starts telling us who we’re supposed to be.

So when my daughter wanted to be a dog, I let her be a dog.

Yes, this occasionally meant eating from a plate like a dog.

Was this proper dining etiquette? Absolutely not.

Was I worried she would be doing it at 25? Also no.

I knew that season wouldn’t last forever. What mattered to me was giving her the freedom to play, imagine, express herself, and completely step into whatever character made her feel alive that day.

And when that character gets boring?

We change hats.

Today we’re dogs. Tomorrow we’re chefs. Then doctors, pilots, farmers, fairies, dragon trainers. Whatever the story requires.

Because childhood gives us this beautiful little window when a swing can still become an airplane, a seed can grow because you loved it, and a pigeon can be the villain of an otherwise peaceful afternoon.

I don’t want to rush her out of that world. I want to meet her there.

And somewhere in the process of teaching my daughter how to find magic in ordinary life, she taught me how to see it again, too.

Children don’t just inspire stories; they remind writers how stories are made. Watching my daughter approach the world with limitless curiosity taught me to write with greater emotional honesty, simplicity, and wonder. The same imaginative play that strengthened our relationship also became the creative practice that ultimately led me to write my debut picture book, I’m Right Here.

I’m Right Here is a love letter to my daughter about the invisible thread that connects a mother and child. Through motherhood, I had discovered that connection isn’t always found in the big, extraordinary moments; sometimes it lives in a game at the breakfast table or a bedtime story whispered under the stars. In writing this book, I found a way to capture what my daughter had taught me all along: that love can make us feel close even when we are far apart, and that the stories we create together can become part of the bond we carry with us forever. In many ways, I’m Right Here is the story of how becoming a mother helped me find my way back—not only to my daughter, but to myself.

Check out Michelle Grace's I'm Right Here here: