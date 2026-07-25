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Harmful Tropes: Token Minority

Harmful tropes are narrative shortcuts that reinforce negative stereotypes, justify toxic behavior, or demean marginalized groups. Here, we discuss them and give you tips for avoiding them in your work.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

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Trope: Characters of color whose sole narrative function is to provide spiritual, emotional, or magical support to a white protagonist.

Why is it harmful?: Relies on cultural stereotypes like the “sassy Black friend” or “smart Asian student” instead of creating fully fleshed-out characters, making your work seem lazy to editors and as if you’re trying to win points for inclusivity without actually doing the work of creating a real character. It also centers minority lives around whiteness, as the main character in this trope is always white, thereby telling the audience that the only times people of color matter is through their relationship with white people.

Examples in media: I Love You, Beth Cooper (one person of color with speaking lines in the film); IT (Mike is the only non-white character with importance).

Cammy Alcott in I Love You, Beth Cooper
Mike Hanlon in IT

How to avoid it?: Fully realize your characters—which writers should be doing anyway! You do this by giving these characters positive traits as well as flaws, desires and aspirations, fears and insecurities, hobbies, quirks, and conflict that isn’t just related to their marginalization.

Reading that expertly challenges this trope: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid; Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu; Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram; Old School Indian by Aaron John Curtis.

bad tropesharmful tropesminorityPopular Tropestechniquestoken minoritytropeswriting techniques
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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