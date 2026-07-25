Harmful Tropes: Token Minority

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Trope: Characters of color whose sole narrative function is to provide spiritual, emotional, or magical support to a white protagonist.

Why is it harmful?: Relies on cultural stereotypes like the “sassy Black friend” or “smart Asian student” instead of creating fully fleshed-out characters, making your work seem lazy to editors and as if you’re trying to win points for inclusivity without actually doing the work of creating a real character. It also centers minority lives around whiteness, as the main character in this trope is always white, thereby telling the audience that the only times people of color matter is through their relationship with white people.

Examples in media: I Love You, Beth Cooper (one person of color with speaking lines in the film); IT (Mike is the only non-white character with importance).

Cammy Alcott in I Love You, Beth Cooper Mike Hanlon in IT

How to avoid it?: Fully realize your characters—which writers should be doing anyway! You do this by giving these characters positive traits as well as flaws, desires and aspirations, fears and insecurities, hobbies, quirks, and conflict that isn’t just related to their marginalization.