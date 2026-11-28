Trope: Female characters portrayed purely as eccentric, quirky catalysts for the male protagonist's self-discovery.

Why is it harmful?: A cousin of the male gaze, this trope fetishizes a woman’s eccentricities instead of her body, showing her to be a low-maintenance fantasy for a mediocre male to dominate. She generally has no real personality and only exists to teach the man how to loosen up and be more confident, leading him to have a better quality of life. They are generally written out of the story as soon as their job is done, leading the man changed and her disappearing, just the same as she’d always been.

Examples in media: Leslie from Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson; Along Came Polly.

Leslie in Bridge to Terabithia Polly in Along Came Polly

How to avoid it?: Give the woman her own goals, dreams, personality, and flaws independent of him and his life! Her flaws should be meaningful, and she should struggle with things like mental health, make bad choices, and require her own growth outside of her relationship with men. She should also be changed, for the better or worse, by her relationship. When drafting, constantly ask yourself how the story would be different from her perspective.