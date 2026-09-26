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Harmful Tropes: Magical Negro

Harmful tropes are narrative shortcuts that reinforce negative stereotypes, justify toxic behavior, or demean marginalized groups. Here, we discuss them and give you tips for avoiding them in your work.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Trope: A minority character who will step forward to help the protagonist, with their pure heart and folksy wisdom, and possibly magic.

Why is it harmful?: These characters rarely—if ever—have their own desires, existing only to serve the white protagonist, relying on the racist ideals that Black people only exist to serve whiteness and that they’re closer to nature due to their “primitiveness.” This dehumanizes both the character and your non-white readership and perpetuates racism through the erasure of the humanity, struggles and joys, and emotional range of these characters.

Examples in media: The Green Mile by Stephen King; the “Doctor Who” episode “Remembrance of the Daleks,” the Doctor is helped out by a Black man who serves tea in a café while inexplicably offering philosophical insights based on the enslavement of his ancestors.

"Doctor Who" episode "Remembrance of the Daleks"
The Green Mile by Stephen King

How to avoid it?: Give each of your characters agency over their lives and decisions, making their lives independent of the lives of the white characters. They should be fully fleshed-out people with flaws and positive attributes, a storyline of their own, and they should be allowed to make mistakes and grow from them. Don’t have these characters be self-sacrificial as a way to move the white characters forward either in the plot or emotionally. And don’t treat them as being an “exotic” other; it’s also just lazy to fall back on whimsical and folksy (read: uneducated) wisdom.

Reading that expertly challenges this trope: Magical Negro by Morgan Parker; Kabu Kabu by Nnedi Okorafor; The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin; Legendborn by Tracy Deonn.  

bad tropesharmful tropesmagical negrotechniquestropeswriting techniques
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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