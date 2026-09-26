Harmful Tropes: Magical Negro

Trope: A minority character who will step forward to help the protagonist, with their pure heart and folksy wisdom, and possibly magic.

Why is it harmful?: These characters rarely—if ever—have their own desires, existing only to serve the white protagonist, relying on the racist ideals that Black people only exist to serve whiteness and that they’re closer to nature due to their “primitiveness.” This dehumanizes both the character and your non-white readership and perpetuates racism through the erasure of the humanity, struggles and joys, and emotional range of these characters.

Examples in media: The Green Mile by Stephen King; the “Doctor Who” episode “Remembrance of the Daleks,” the Doctor is helped out by a Black man who serves tea in a café while inexplicably offering philosophical insights based on the enslavement of his ancestors.

"Doctor Who" episode "Remembrance of the Daleks" The Green Mile by Stephen King

How to avoid it?: Give each of your characters agency over their lives and decisions, making their lives independent of the lives of the white characters. They should be fully fleshed-out people with flaws and positive attributes, a storyline of their own, and they should be allowed to make mistakes and grow from them. Don’t have these characters be self-sacrificial as a way to move the white characters forward either in the plot or emotionally. And don’t treat them as being an “exotic” other; it’s also just lazy to fall back on whimsical and folksy (read: uneducated) wisdom.