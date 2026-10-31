Harmful Tropes: Disability as Moral Failing

Trope: The trope of linking villainy with physical differences or disabilities is pervasive.

Why is it harmful?: By creating a link between physical disability and villainy, you’re telling your audience that if you are disabled, you’re evil or inherently flawed in some way. It also displays disabled characters as miserable or “broken” people, where the only path to true happiness would be through curing the disability. It also reduces disability to inspiration porn, where the character must overcome their disability and be an inspiration to the able-bodied people around them or stay miserable and beneath others.

Examples in media: Death's agent in Final Destination: Looks Could Kill is a severe burn victim, who the entity promised to make beautiful again if she helped it; almost every James Bond villain.

Le Chiffre in Casino Royale Final Destination: Looks Could Kill

How to avoid it?: Don’t equate visible differences, mobility aids, or chronic conditions with a corrupted personality or bitterness. Show disabled people as fully realized people, with ordinary lives, goals, and flaws, and without a plot that solely revolves around them seeking a cure or revenge. Try not to feature a disabled character trying to seem able-bodied and frame the struggles they face as societal rather than them not “trying hard enough” to overcome or fit in.