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Harmful Tropes: Disability as Moral Failing

Harmful tropes are narrative shortcuts that reinforce negative stereotypes, justify toxic behavior, or demean marginalized groups. Here, we discuss them and give you tips for avoiding them in your work.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Trope: The trope of linking villainy with physical differences or disabilities is pervasive.

Why is it harmful?: By creating a link between physical disability and villainy, you’re telling your audience that if you are disabled, you’re evil or inherently flawed in some way. It also displays disabled characters as miserable or “broken” people, where the only path to true happiness would be through curing the disability. It also reduces disability to inspiration porn, where the character must overcome their disability and be an inspiration to the able-bodied people around them or stay miserable and beneath others.

Examples in media: Death's agent in Final Destination: Looks Could Kill is a severe burn victim, who the entity promised to make beautiful again if she helped it; almost every James Bond villain.

Le Chiffre in Casino Royale
Final Destination: Looks Could Kill

How to avoid it?: Don’t equate visible differences, mobility aids, or chronic conditions with a corrupted personality or bitterness. Show disabled people as fully realized people, with ordinary lives, goals, and flaws, and without a plot that solely revolves around them seeking a cure or revenge. Try not to feature a disabled character trying to seem able-bodied and frame the struggles they face as societal rather than them not “trying hard enough” to overcome or fit in.

Reading that expertly challenges this trope: True Biz by Sara Nović; Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert; Sitting Pretty: “Arcane”; The Sign for Home by Blair Fell.

bad tropescharacterDisabilitydisability as moral failureDisabled Charactersharmful tropestechniquetechniquestropes
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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