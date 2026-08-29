Harmful Tropes: Bury Your Gays

How to avoid it?: Include several characters on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum! This way, even if a character needs to die for plot reasons, you’re not engaging in the harmful trope (but make sure every character is fully realized instead of a 2D group of stereotypes in a trench coat). Also, if you must kill off a queer character, their death should be the result of their own choices or a logical conclusion to their story arc. It should never happen only to shock your readers or serve as an easy way to motivate the main character, and should never happen right after they come out or consummate a relationship.