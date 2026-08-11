Hannah Whitten: Be Your Own Target Audience

Hannah Whitten has been writing to amuse herself since she could hold a pen, and sometime in high school, figured out that what amused her might also amuse others. Her books have been international bestsellers and translated into multiple languages. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, watching horror movies, or chasing after her feral children. She lives in Tennessee with her family, two dogs who think they run the house, and a cat who actually does. Follow her on Instagram.

Hannah Whitten | Photo by Caleb Whitten

In this interview, Hannah discusses the differences between creating a fantasy world and the modern world with her new horror novel, Reliquary, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Hannah Whitten

Literary agent: Whitney Ross

Book title: Reliquary

Publisher: Orbit Books

Release date: August 11, 2026

Genre/category: Horror

Previous titles: For the Wolf; For the Throne; The Foxglove King; The Hemlock Queen; The Nightshade God

Elevator pitch: When Claire’s fiancé, the heir to a billion-dollar ocean research company, dies mysteriously, she’s invited by his family to a wake at their private island estate. But the family Claire longs for is connected to the sea in ways she doesn’t understand, and her own past might wash up on shore to haunt her.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

In 2020 or so, I had turned in the first draft of my second book and was waiting on notes from my editor. While I was waiting, I watched the movie Ready Or Not and really enjoyed the setup of a woman who wants a family getting way more than she bargained for. I’m terrified of the ocean, and the category of horror that scares me the most is uncontrollable transformations, so I basically stuck all of those elements together and had fun with it. It wasn’t until the draft was nearly finished that I even told my agent about it, because it was purely just a fun side project at the time. All of my previous work in fantasy has a little bit of horror sprinkled in, so it felt like a natural jump.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

About six years, since this was a draft I sat on for a while! I wrote the book and just kept it in a drawer for a long time, and it stayed in the back of my mind while I finished The Wilderwood Duology, my debut series, and then published The Nightshade Crown Trilogy as my sophomore project. When time rolled around to pitch the next thing, my agent and I shined up Reliquary and decided to chance pitching a horror, to see if my publisher would take a chance on it. Thankfully, they did!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Since my publisher is the same for my horror and fantasy work, the process was pretty similar to what I was used to! Because Reliquary is so much shorter than my previous books (75,000 words compared to 125,000 or thereabouts), it moved through the stages very quickly. Which was nice, but also means I was finished working on it far in advance from publication, which can be hard when the promotion cycle starts. You’re almost always one book ahead in your brain when a book comes out, but this time around, I’m nearly three books ahead. Exciting, but overwhelming!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

This was my first time writing something set in the modern world, rather than a second-world fantasy. I thought that was going to make it much easier, and in some ways that was true, but really it just complicates the process in a different way. I’m very bad at geography and kept having to pore over maps of Maine and the coastline. You can fudge it a little, but with contemporary fiction, you have to at least try to get it right! When you’re used to making up geography to suit your purposes, working with real-life places can get overwhelming.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Reliquary, like lots of horror, is really about anger and grief. Specifically, how bad things can get when we take our uglier, harder emotions and push them down. I once had a professor who said every feeling you refuse to deal with just ends up coming out sideways, and that was a thought I kept returning to as I worked on this story. If you keep your interaction with the world at a surface level because you are afraid of being hurt, eventually, all those things you refuse to acknowledge will swallow you.

I also wanted to talk about the white, middle-class obsession with defending billionaires, because we’ve been led to believe that if we work hard and toe the line, we can be one too. Obviously, that’s a lie, and I think more people are waking up to that fact. In the past two years especially, we’ve seen that people will go along with all sorts of atrocities for a sliver of wealth and power, and that itself is monstrous. Horror as a genre often takes the true awfulness of the world and literalizes it, so we can see the monsters more clearly. But there’s something cathartic about that, too. When you can see the monster, sometimes you can beat it. Or at least, you’re better equipped to try. I think that horror is about looking the world in the eye and getting your hands dirty to make it better.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?