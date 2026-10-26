Gus Krieger: On Having Persistence in Publishing

Gus Krieger is a writer, producer, director, and mentor working across multiple mediums. His debut novel, the Audible Original Superworld, was optioned by Warner Bros. Entertainment for director Jason Bateman. An Associate Artistic Director of The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company, Krieger has premiered original works at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, and The Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre. He lives in Los Angeles with his daughter. Follow him on TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Gus Krieger

In this interview, Gus discusses finding a character during the pandemic that helped propel his new novel, The Seventh Ribbon, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Gus Krieger

Literary agent: Margaret Sutherland Brown, Jenna Land Free | Folio

Book title: The Seventh Ribbon

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group

Release date: October 27, 2026

Genre/category: Fiction, Women, Romance, Genre Fiction, Fantasy, Family & Friendship, Magic Realism, Romantasy

Previous titles: Superworld (Audible Original)

Elevator pitch: A grieving poet discovers a set of typewriter ribbons with the power to turn fiction into reality, offering her a miraculous chance to rewrite her shattered life and bring back her deceased husband. But as existence bends to her ongoing whims, she begins to learn that every wish has its cost, and every miracle has its reckoning.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to explore the subject of loss but was uninterested in navel-gazing, a novel focused on loss-as-solipsism. I had no hook, no narrative entry point, so the idea lay dormant for a long time. Then one day, the world was shuttered against a global pandemic, and my blank page found Caroline Ora: narrator, widow, writer, warrior. The rest of the story unfolded from there.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I wrote my first draft in 2020, with Grand Central coming on board in 2025 for a 2026 publication date. The bones of the actual plot have remained relatively consistent throughout, with the majority of the narrative changes belonging to things like backstory and fleshing out primary characters. More colors and shades and creative details came to light during the rewriting process than I ever expected.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The greatest surprise has been how downright enjoyable the entire process has been. Much of my career has been spent in the entertainment industry, specifically Hollywood, and the publishing side of things has been a great deal gentler and more artist-oriented than even my most agreeable film and TV experiences.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Many! I’d had this idea in my head for so long that I eschewed writing from an outline, which is my typical process. Because of that I felt freer and more inclined to spontaneous discovery—but also found myself having to go back and rewrite entire sections for the sake of consistency and internal logic.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Sharing The Seventh Ribbon with readers is a long-awaited privilege and pleasure. This is a book about many things, not the least of which is the grieving process, and it is my sincere hope that Caroline’s journey will offer readers a bit of solace in the face of life’s many storms.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?