Graham Farmelo is a prizewinning biographer and a physicist. His biography of the Nobel Prize–winning physicist Paul Dirac, The Strangest Man, won the Costa Book and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Farmelo is a fellow at Churchill College, Cambridge, a regular visitor at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, and winner of the Lord Kelvin Medal and Prize for his contribution to the public understanding of physics. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Graham Farmelo | Photo by Andrea Kane

In this interview, Graham discusses writing about one of the most famous scientists in his new biography, Hawking, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Graham Farmelo

Literary agent: Toby Mundy

Book title: Hawking: His Life and Work

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Release date: November 20, 2026

Genre/category: Biography

Previous titles: The Strangest Man

Elevator pitch: This is the authorized biography of the most famous scientist in the past 50 years, bringing new insights to his personality and achievements. The book draws on never-before-seen diaries, letters, and other documents, and on dozens of interviews with family, peers, and associates.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to write a definitive biography of a great human being, using never-before-seen materials and speaking with dozens of people who knew him well, from his early school years to the end of his life.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

About six years. When I gained access to Hawking’s father’s diaries (spanning most of Stephen’s life) and his mother's writings and journals (from 1970 to c. 2010), I quickly realized I could describe Stephen’s life in unmatched depth.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I didn’t fully appreciate the worldwide interest and fascination with Stephen’s life. During six years of research, I met only one person who hadn’t heard of him (a taxi driver in New York City).

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I had no idea that young Stephen Hawking considered becoming an actor or a politician, or that the great poet Robert Graves taught him English for a few weeks. At first, I didn’t believe he was detained in police custody one night when he was an undergraduate, but it was true.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

A deep appreciation of a truly remarkable human being and of his brilliant achievements as a scientist and as a science communicator.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?