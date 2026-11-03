Ghosts in the Machine: On Incorporating Ghosts Into Fiction

While I was working on the first book in my Ghost Table trilogy, The Coat Check Girl, I quickly learned how polarizing the words “ghost story” can be—in part because some people eschew the concept, in part because the words imply work that can be categorized as horror or paranormal. I don’t write genre, though I have great admiration for those who do. I now think of my books as fiction that happens to have ghosts in it, rather than ghost stories—much as my sister and I believe we grew up in a house that happened to have ghosts in it, not a haunted house.

Changing how I thought about my work let me incorporate the spirit world into it in a way that feels grounded, not gimmicky, and I hope this can serve as a blueprint for other writers who wish to do the same. It came down to identifying three things: why the ghosts in my stories exist, how they change the character or characters they connect with, and what the rules of the world I’ve created are. For the purposes of this piece I am using “ghost” and “spirit” interchangeably, though many believe there is a distinction—spirit is eternal, ghosts are still earthbound because they have unfinished business here.

In exploring these concepts I asked myself, what might the ghosts in my stories need and what do they have to offer? What is their unfinished business? My ghosts need to get messages to their bereaved loved ones. Their deaths have left questions, and they seek and find in my protagonist Josie a conduit to help bring closure to their survivors. Every ghost I write, from the plot-propelling ones to those that make only the briefest appearances, needs or wants something and appears to Josie because they know she can help them. Not all of your ghosts’ needs must be evident from the start, but as long as you, the writer, are clear about why they are there, their presence will not feel gratuitous.

Then there’s the question of how the ghosts in my stories impact Josie. Your ghosts should change the characters with whom they interact, should hold a mirror to them or teach them something about themselves and the world. To figure out what they have to offer your character, you must first figure out what your character needs at the point in time the story takes place.

When my series begins, Josie has just experienced a devastating loss. The spirits she encounters comfort her through her grief by helping her realize that death is not the end. They also give her a mission to focus on as she navigates her grief. Much to the chagrin of some of the living people in her life, the ability to help the departed connect with their loved ones becomes Josie’s raison d’être, a vital part of her identity.

Finally it’s important to establish the rules and limitations of the world you’re creating. The order to my spirit world was largely informed by anecdotal evidence I’ve collected over time. Before I began crowdsourcing stories, I would never have imagined how many people I know who have no doubt the spirit world exists. These aren’t just my “woo-woo” friends, these are rational people who believe in both science and ghosts. The two, I’ve learned, are not mutually exclusive. If you need inspiration, I highly recommend asking around. You, too, will probably be surprised by the number of people in your life who believe with certainty. Their anecdotes and theories will add credibility to your story.

I was once told that since the advent of the electric lightbulb, people see fewer ghosts—being visible in electricity requires extra energy so most spirits don’t bother, instead making their presence known in different ways. A variation on this idea became one of the rules of the world I crafted. My series was inspired by a restaurant in lower Manhattan that I used to frequent and came to believe had a resident ghost. One day I mentioned this to the bartender, and he said that yes, the place was widely believed to be haunted. The evidence he cited also worked its way into my rules.

In my books the characters who come into contact with spirits experience certain telltale signs when they’re near—a tingling feeling in the back of the neck (if you’ve ever felt you were not alone in an otherwise empty room, you’re familiar with this sensation), a buzzing sound at a just-this-side-of-audible frequency, a sudden shift in temperature. In my childhood home and in the aforementioned restaurant, I experienced the tingling feeling and shift in temperature. I invented the noise. My fictional spirits will not speak unless spoken to and, like the ghosts struggling to be seen in light, mine must expend a lot of energy to physically touch people so they reserve it for special occasions.

The rules of your ghost world are entirely up to you, but your reader will accept this world if you keep these rules consistent. Things should make sense within the parameters you construct. While most of the spirits in my book appear only to Josie, one ghostly character makes themself known to three living people, each for a distinct and compelling reason. When asked how this is possible I have answers that make sense given the world I’ve created.

As long as you are clear on the how and the why of the spirits in your work, you will have the creative tools to craft a world that is enhanced by them.

Incorporating the afterlife into your work gives you the opportunity to examine your feelings about it. For me, the ideas that death is not the end and that spirit is eternal are of great comfort, and that is one of the things that I hope my readers will take away from my books

Check out Laura Buchwald's The Book of Reservations here: