Gabe Bullard: On the Pressure of Timeliness in Nonfiction

Gabe Bullard is a Nieman Journalism Fellow and a journalist with twenty years of experience. He has been a reporter for public radio in Kentucky and served as second-in-command in the digital news department at National Geographic. He helped launch NPR’s newest talk show, 1A, then became Managing Producer of NPR’s Here & Now. Gabe received his Masters in Literature, Culture, and Technology from American University, and his capstone project won the school’s Kessler-Roberts Award for literary analysis. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, 99% Invisible, and Smithsonian Magazine. He writes a column on technology for the media-focused magazine Nieman Reports, based at Harvard University. He recently co-founded Together, Alone, an online magazine of television criticism. Follow him on Instagram and Bluesky.

Gabe Bullard | Photo by Linda Golden

In this interview, Gabe discusses writing about the toxic, lonely side of technology in his debut book, Against Convenience, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Gabe Bullard

Literary agent: Mark Tavani

Book title: Against Convenience: Embracing Friction in an Age of Endless Ease

Publisher: Hanover Square

Release date: September 15, 2026

Genre/category: Nonfiction

Elevator pitch: Against Convenience asks whether technology really makes our lives that much easier. From streaming to shopping to housework, the side-effects of so-called convenient technology can leave us lonelier, with less time, and less money.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

Frustration with technology, mostly. For years, I’d been noticing how my relationship to my phone and other devices was getting to be fairly toxic. I also saw how certain services were cutting down on social time and not making me any happier.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The time between pitching and reviewing page proofs was a little over two years. Some of the ideas had been on my mind or in notebooks for a while. I’d been thinking about how technology is changing cities for over a decade, based on things I saw as a reporter. The streaming section had also been building for a while, starting about six or seven years ago when I began to get more serious about writing criticism. And the news chapter includes some ideas I first had 15 or so years ago. These thoughts had been growing and evolving as I gathered string on them. I wasn’t sure whether any quite fit the convenience argument, though, and as I interrogated them and researched them, they started to take a firmer shape.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This is my first book, and I wasn’t sure how the process worked. Fortunately, my agent and editor were excellent guides and were extremely patient answering all my questions about deadlines, the editing process, and more. The most valuable lesson I learned was about when certain changes could be made most easily—I’m thinking about big, macro ideas like shifting the focus of a section. Writing about technology, this was helpful to know. I didn’t want ideas to be out-of-date by publication, but I also didn’t want to avoid discussing timely topics.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised at how I could read a line 15 or 20 times while writing and revising, then not realize until weeks later that I should change it—there was a better way to say what I was trying to say, it was restating something I’d already said, or I just didn’t like the phrasing. I turned in my first draft to my editor after revising several times, and after talking with early readers. Within a week, I was waking up in the morning thinking about tiny turns of phrase I wanted to change. I kept notes of what to revise and how, and it was extremely helpful to have that as I went back to the revisions.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that people read it and rethink their relationship with technology—specifically how they decide to let technology into their lives. I try not to be overly prescriptive or didactic in the book, because everyone has a different relationship to the technology in their lives. But that relationship can be better—more productive, more inclined to make us happy—if we’re more deliberate about what we use and how we use it.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?