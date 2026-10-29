Funny Bones: How to Write Humor Into Horror (On Humor)

Since it’s Halloween season, I thought it appropriate to write about being funny even when you’re writing horror, or any other tense, serious, hold-you-at-the-edge-of-your-seat genre.

Side note: I did not grow up with Halloween in Damascus. I mean, the idea alone: Go knock on strangers’ doors and they’ll give you candy! I would have done anything for that day. I would have started a petition to make every day Halloween. I would have dressed as a ghoul, a masked bandit, a prince, Ali Baba.

I digress. This column is about writing. Let’s get back to that.

Horror and humor are closer relatives than most writers admit. Both build tension, hold it, and then release it. A scream and a laugh are the same breath leaving the body. The only difference is what was waiting in the dark. Get the timing right and each makes the other stronger. Get it wrong and your werewolf becomes a sitcom.

Here are five ways to keep both under the same haunted roof.

1. The Porter at the Gate: Give the Reader a Breath

Shakespeare knew this. In Macbeth, right after King Duncan is murdered, a drunken porter stumbles to the castle gate and imagines he is the doorman of hell, fielding knocks from sinners. The audience laughs, and the laugh is a gift. It lets them exhale so you can take their breath away again.

Comic relief is not a break from the tension. It is a reset. After your biggest scare, give the reader one small, human laugh.

Darlene locked the cellar door, shoved the deep freezer against it, and stacked the Christmas china on top. “If that thing wants out,” she said, “it can explain the broken gravy boat to my mother.”

Keep it short. One laugh, then turn the lights back off.

2. Whistling Past the Graveyard: Let Characters Joke Because They’re Scared

Real people get funny when they’re frightened. Jokes are armor, and the thinner the armor, the more we see of the fear underneath. When your character cracks wise in the dark, the reader hears what she isn’t saying.

“I’m not scared,” Marcus said, from inside the coat closet.

The joke says the opposite of what he means, and that’s the point. We laugh at where he’s standing, and then we realize he’s not wrong to be in there.

3. Keep the Monster Unfunny

The humans can be funny. The threat cannot. The moment your monster tells a pun, your horror novel turns into a Saturday morning cartoon. (If you’re writing horror-comedy, carry on, and send me a copy.)

Aim the jokes at the people: their panic, their bad decisions, their flashlights that always die at the worst moment. Never aim them at the thing in the basement. The thing in the basement has no sense of humor. That is what makes it the thing in the basement.

Ray swung the flashlight across the barn. “Whatever it is,” he whispered, “I hope it likes Vienna sausages, because that’s all we brought.” The beam found it in the hayloft. It didn’t laugh. It just tilted its head, the way a dog does when it hears its name.

Ray gets the joke. The thing in the loft gets the last word.

4. The Treat Before the Trick: Use the Laugh as a Setup

A laugh lowers the reader’s guard, and that is the perfect moment to strike. Comedy and horror run on the same engine: setup, misdirection, payoff. A joke can double as the windup for a scare.

Granddaddy swore the scratching in the walls was squirrels. “Big ones,” he said. “Baptist squirrels. They get loud on Sundays.” It was Tuesday. And the scratching was coming from the other side of the bedroom door, at about the height of a grown man’s hand.

The laugh is the trapdoor. The reader steps on it smiling.

5. The Candle in the Dark: Let the Laughter Mean Something

The best dark humor isn’t a distraction from fear. It is a defiance of it. Anyone who has sat through a long night waiting for bad news knows this. Someone always makes a joke, usually at the worst possible moment, and everyone laughs too hard, and for a breath the room is lighter. The danger has not passed. We have only remembered that we are still ourselves.

That is what a laugh does in a horror story. It is a candle in a cellar. It doesn’t chase the dark away; it shows how much dark there is. It reminds the reader what is at stake: these people, with their bad jokes and good hearts, who might not make it to morning.

At 3 a.m., with something still clawing at the shutters, Aunt Nadia passed around the last of the bran muffins. “If we die tonight,” she said, “at least we’ll die regular.” Everyone laughed too hard. Then the clawing moved to the front door.

The laugh doesn’t make the night any safer. It makes these people worth saving.

Write that candle carefully. Keep the flame small and let it flicker. Let the reader cup their hands around it.

The Takeaway: Scream, Then Laugh, Then Scream Again

Horror is a held breath, and humor is the exhale. Alternate the two and you control the reader’s breathing, which is about as close to mind control as a writer can legally get. Scare, release, reset, then scare harder. Keep the jokes human, keep the monster serious, and let the laughter carry a little light into the dark.

And when a stranger opens the door this Halloween and hands you candy, say thank you. Some of us waited 18 years and crossed an ocean for that.