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From Facts to Fiction: Shifting From Journalism to Writing Novels

Author Emily Heil shares her shift in mindset from writing journalism to writing novels, especially when it comes to facts.

Emily Heil
Emily Heil

I’ve been a journalist my entire adult life. I started writing for newspapers when I was 16 and never really stopped. And as much as I have come to understand that it’s unhealthy to conflate what you do with who you are, being a reporter has always been a central part of my identity.

(5 Myths of Journalism.)

Reporters are a strange and wonderful breed of character. We are a motley bunch, but we share certain traits: We’re often contrarians, and we are, in general, skeptical. Most of all, the one thing that unites us is the stubborn, existential commitment to facts. That’s why fabulists in our ranks have always been particularly offensive. It’s why the label of “fake news” feels like such an attack.

Whatever we might do with the truth—uncover it in blockbuster investigative exposes, polish it in evocative and revealing profiles, or simply arrange it into a straightforward who-what-when-where news story—facts are our currency, our North Star. 

As the saying goes: You have one job.

And so embarking on the kind of writing in which you just… make things up was not so easy for me at first. In my early fiction-writing days, I struggled with the creative process. I was constrained by adhering to facts even as I created fictional characters and stories. My inner fact-checker couldn’t take a hike: She would never say that. That’s too outlandish. That’s not how [insert some institution or process] really works, it would whisper in my ear.

Another journalist friend recently asked me about my transition from journalist to novelist. Was it hard, she wondered, not to have something concrete to write about—an event or an interview—where the task is to best describe what you’ve already seen? 

My answer was that it’s hard, but the story you write can be even better. Sometimes, the event you’re covering is boring. Maybe the interview subject was boring, or the PR handlers stuck you in a setting, like a generic hotel conference room, with no interesting details to capture.

But when you get to decide what happened? It’s going to be much more colorful, almost always.

I wrote a novel in my 30s in part because I thought I should. I was working as a gossip columnist for a congressional newspaper, and I was lucky to have a perch where I could observe the wheels of power and the people who turned them. The novel, which portrayed an unseen side of official Washington, didn’t sell.

Years later, when I decided to try again at writing a book, I turned to projects that were decidedly not in my work wheelhouse. I started writing women’s fiction—with elements of magical realism, no less. My debut novel, A Pinch of Magic, features a ghost on a mission in the land of the living. My second, which is set to release next year, includes a mysterious and possibly otherworldly force that sends out dinner invitations.

The departure from depicting the world I had covered in my professional life felt freeing. I wasn’t reporting on a world anymore. Instead, I was creating one. I could make things stranger, funnier, more romantic, more magical than they are in real life. 

And I should note that I haven’t traded my reporter’s badge for a quill—I still work for The Washington Post, even as I tap out novels in the early-morning hours. I’ve just learned to shift my mindset when I open the document containing my latest manuscript.

Though getting over an allegiance to facts was an obstacle, journalism in many ways has been a help to my fiction-writing craft. My career has trained me to look for the details that tell a story. I employ the instinct to define characters and settings in the minutia—only I get to invent the little quirks and telling details. 

And the most important way that my journalism background has informed my fiction writing is in the act of writing itself. I’m used to being on deadline, which means that I have to write a story, whether I am inspired or not. I have to turn it in on time, whether I think it’s perfect or not (it’s usually not).

And so it might be easier for me than some others to set deadlines and word counts for myself and hit them, even if the prose is messy (it always is).

I am accustomed to producing words in not-so-ideal circumstances. So in my creative writing, I don’t need absolute quiet or special rituals like sitting in a lucky chair or lighting a lovely scented candle—not that there’s anything wrong with writers who do. It’s just that over the decades, I have filed stories from moving vehicles, subway platforms, and hotel bars. And so I can often steal a few moments here and there to write—wherever I am. 

And I’ve developed thick skin when it comes to my writing, which has proved useful when dealing with revisions suggested by my agent or my publishing house editor. I know that my work can always be better, and I’m not precious about my words—after all, I’ve had years of experience with editors lopping off chunks of my copy, or suggesting that a new lede might be a better way into a story, or cutting what I thought were clever asides. 

And something funny has happened on my journey to getting comfortable with making things up. I have realized that fiction can offer readers essential truths. Sometimes, unbound by “what happened,” you can write what feels true. You can give a character words you wish someone had said, invent the second chance that real life never offered, or create a world in which the happy endings we hope for might actually happen.

After all, there’s a reason people turn to novels to escape reality.

Check out Emily Heil's A Pinch of Magic here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

factsfiction writingjournalismnovel writingWriting Articles
Emily Heil
Emily HeilAuthor
Emily Heil, the national food reporter for The Washington Post, has been a professional journalist since she got her first writing gig at her small hometown newspaper at the age of sixteen. She lives on Capitol Hill with her fellow-journalist husband and two cats and spends as much time as possible at her childhood home on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
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