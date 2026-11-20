I was radicalized by the American Girl dolls.

Well, I don’t think I technically knew about the dolls until I was older. I thought the books were the main draw for the company, and that the dolls were a footnote in an illustrious literary canon.

And I devoured those stories. I wish I could tell you that I read widely growing up—that I consumed everything from Percy Jackson to Nancy Drew.

But in the interest of honesty, I’ll confess that you had to drag me into the present-day kicking and screaming. Historical fiction, from my earliest days of literacy, monopolized my imagination.

I hungered for the past, and the American Girl book series kept my young imagination well fed.

Kit, Samantha, Josephina, Felicity, Molly, and Addy taught me the unflinching realities of the American past, inclusive of gender, race, and class. Their narratives highlighted actual social and political conflict through the lives of children, specifically young girls, and treated them as powerful agents of change.

As I got older, my tastes remained largely unaltered. I wanted both narrative and historical truth, but I found fewer stories that covered the same breadth of perspectives as the books of my childhood. Historical fiction was narratively imbalanced, preferring fairly recent events (I’m looking at you, World Wars) and fewer still with diverse heroes.

I kept learning—always learning—but most often from the perspective of “Great Men” history. And the Great Men of the Western world are almost always white, wealthy, and powerful.

But as an author, I wanted to balance the familiar with the (for a variety of reasons) less familiar. I needed the scaffolding, such as the setting or notable events, to be recognizable and well-known, but the substance of the novel to offer a fresh perspective for readers to take with them after the book has long been closed.

My debut novel, Mademoiselle Revolution, put this concept to the test.

Most readers are familiar with the French Revolution: a brutal overthrow of the ancien regime replaced with a democratic, and eventually autocratic, government. Readers recognize the famous guillotine and tribunals, and they may even know one of the revolution’s most famous architects, Maximilien Robespierre.

What may be less familiar is the Haitian Revolution—the violent overthrow of equally violent enslavers to create a Black democracy—which sits at the crossroads of both the American Civil War and the French Revolution.

I use my main character, Sylvie de Rosiers, to connect these events both physically (she is half French and half Black) and figuratively. Her free status but mixed race identity highlights the tensions between the old world institutions and the new world ideals.

Something that Maximilian Robespierre strives to exploit.

Rather than have Sylvie exist as a voyeur to the revolutionary timeline, her relationship to Robespierre and his allies contextualizes an intense period often taught in a sanitized way.

The French Revolution was both savagely brutal and unsuccessful, but the movement is held up as a democratic triumph.

The Haitian Revolution, while also ruthless and violent, did result in a true democracy. One revolution is explored and romanticized, and the other is frequently reduced to “a slave rebellion.”

Through Sylvie, we can critique these hollow narratives and the men who uphold them.

I strive to do this again in my new novel, The Last Prince of Florence, but through a very real person, Simonetta da Collevecchio.

She, like Sylvie, is surrounded by Great Men, only in 16th century Florence. Simonetta challenges the concepts of legacy, power, and race directly with her very existence, and that of her famous son, Alessandro de’ Medici.

Western audiences are very familiar with the contours of early modern Europe (think TV shows like The Tudors or The Borgias). Many historical fiction buffs recognize the Medici name or can see their famous sigil all over Italy today.

But in the shadow of rich men, women like Simonetta maintained the fantasy of their power with labor both visible and invisible. Through Simonetta’s perspective, we witness the human cost at the altar of the Renaissance in the way Great Men like the Medici most likely did not.

I invite readers into the worlds they think they know, only to confront them with the realities behind the fantasy of whiteness, privilege, or both.

Great men may be the anchors of our historical memory, but as authors we have an opportunity to flesh out the narratives that kept their ship afloat.

Historical fiction, in my opinion, can only be as powerful as the stories we choose to tell. Are we sharing a new perspective? Are we uplifting a silenced voice? Are we righting a wrong? Are we saying something new?

From Sylvie to Simonetta and beyond, I want to write books that speak to the humanity in our shared history. Robespierre wrote love poetry. Alessandro de’ Medici broke his nose playing football. These men, and the women that realized them to their fullest potential, deserve equal footing on our shelves.

And I hope some of my books make it onto yours.

Check out Zoe Sivak's The Last Prince of Florence here: