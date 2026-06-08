Forever on Film (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn about TCM’s film restoration process and the importance of preserving classic films for future generations. Plus, catch up on interviews with Power Ballad filmmaker John Carney, "The Testaments" showrunner Bruce Miller, and plug into the latest Reckless Creatives podcast.

To Every Song Its Soul: A Conversation with Power Ballad Co-Writer and Filmmaker John Carney

John Carney on Copyright, Craft, the Cost of Being Unheard, and Why Power Ballad Is a Film About Every Artist Who Ever Felt Invisible

Reckless Creatives Podcast – Filmmaker Zach Bandler on Not Bowing to the Market

Zach Bandler shares his unique path from actor to filmmaker, all while creating a niche of highlighting the challenges of those afflicted with dementia.

Forever on Film

At the TCM Classic Film Festival and beyond, a devoted community is ensuring that cinema’s greatest treasures survive not just as nostalgia, but as living history for every generation that follows.

A New Wrinkle in "The Handmaid’s Tale: The Testaments"’ Showrunner Highlights the Powerful Friendship of Girls

Bruce Miller talks about working with Margaret Atwood a second time and how the young adult angle energized the story.

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