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November/December 2026 Issue
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For Keeps

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about someone protecting an odd package.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Brandable Box on Unsplash

For today’s prompt, write about someone protecting an odd package.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing exercisescreative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsphoto promptPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersTuesday Writing Promptwriting promptwriting prompts
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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