When I sat down to outline my book, Lost in Place: How to Support, Motivate, and Launch an Adult Child, I thought I was starting with a blank page.

I wasn’t.

For years, I had been talking with parents of emerging adults through my work as a parent coach. I had also built a community of more than half a million people across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. They commented on videos, sent me direct messages, joined my groups, and came to me for support.

And they kept asking me the same questions: What do I do about rent? How much should I still be paying for? Am I helping my adult child or enabling them?

What do I say when someone asks, “So, what’s your son doing these days?” and I don’t want to explain that he is 25, living at home, unemployed, and struggling?

How do I set a boundary when I’m afraid of what will happen if I do?

Eventually, I realized something that changed the way I approached the book: My audience had already been helping me write the outline.

Not intentionally, of course. But over thousands of conversations, they had shown me exactly where they were stuck, what language they used to describe it, what advice they had already tried, and where the existing answers weren’t enough.

For nonfiction writers, that kind of access is more than a platform. It’s research.

Stop Thinking of Your Audience Only as Buyers

Writers hear a lot about building an audience before publishing a nonfiction book. Usually, the conversation is about platform: email subscribers, podcast listeners, social followers, speaking engagements, or the number of people an author can reach when a book comes out.

While those things are important, if you only think about your audience in terms of who might eventually buy your book, you are overlooking something far more valuable: They can help you understand what the book needs to contain.

An audience tells you where the confusion lives.

They tell you which problems sound simple from the outside but become complicated in real life. They show you the questions underneath the obvious questions.

A parent might ask me, “Should I charge my 24-year-old rent?”

But after enough conversations, I learned that rent was rarely just about rent. The real questions were often: Am I asking too much? What if he can’t handle it? Is it unfair to expect more from a child who is struggling? At what point does my support make it easier for him not to change?

The first question might make a paragraph. The questions underneath it can make a chapter.

Listen for Repetition

You don’t need hundreds of thousands of followers to do this. You need to pay attention.

If you write about gardening, what do new gardeners ask you repeatedly? If your expertise is personal finance, where do people consistently get embarrassed, confused, or overwhelmed? If you are writing about grief, caregiving, leadership, divorce, entrepreneurship, health, or creativity, what conversations do you find yourself having again and again?

Start keeping track, and then save questions from emails. Notice recurring comments on social media. Write down what people ask after you speak. Pay attention to the questions friends send you because “you’re the person who knows about this.”

And don’t clean up their language too quickly. The exact words people use can tell you how they experience the problem.

“Helping versus enabling,” for example, has become familiar language in my field. But parents don’t always come to me saying, “I need help determining whether my behavior constitutes enabling.”

They say, “I don’t know what I’m supposed to stop doing,” which is a very different sentence. It contains fear, confusion, responsibility, and the possibility of change. That is where useful nonfiction begins.

Look Beyond the Most Popular Question

Repetition tells you what belongs in the book, but numbers alone shouldn’t decide what you write. Some of the most important topics may not generate the most likes or comments because people are uncomfortable discussing them publicly.

I work with parents whose adult children struggle with mental health, substance use, gaming, pornography, financial dependence, and failure to launch. A parent may happily comment on a post about chores or rent and privately message me about the issue that is actually keeping her awake at night.

This taught me to pay attention to quieter signals too.

What are people willing to ask only in private? Where do they apologize before asking the question? What do they preface with, “I’ve never told anyone this, but…”?

For writers, those moments can point toward the chapter readers most need.

Test Before You Commit

One advantage of having an ongoing conversation with your audience is that you don’t have to wait until a book is finished to find out whether an idea connects.

I could talk about a concept in a video, newsletter, class, or coaching conversation and see what happened. Did people understand it? Did it raise another question? Did my language make sense to them? Did they push back?

Sometimes the response showed me that an idea I thought was perfectly clear needed more explanation. Other times, one sentence would resonate so strongly that I knew I had touched something deeper.

That doesn’t mean letting an algorithm write your book. It means paying attention to the human response.

Your job as the author is still to decide what belongs, what doesn’t, and what you believe your reader needs to hear, even when it isn’t what they necessarily want to hear.

Build From the Problem Out

When I eventually organized Lost in Place, I wasn’t trying to manufacture chapter ideas. I was organizing years of questions.

The rent conversation belonged there. So did financial support, boundaries, parental fear, the discomfort of talking to friends and relatives about an adult child who wasn’t moving forward, and the complicated line between supporting someone and making it easier for them to remain dependent.

My readers had been pointing to those subjects for years.

The lesson I took from the experience is one I wish more aspiring nonfiction writers heard: Don’t wait until launch day to start thinking about your audience.

Find them while you are writing.

Listen to what they ask. Notice what they ask again. Pay attention to the words they use, the places they get stuck, and the things they whisper instead of posting publicly. You may discover that your future readers have been telling you what your book needs all along.

Check out Kim Muench's Lost in Place here: