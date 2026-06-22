Focus on Tone and Emotion (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, catch up on movie reviews, read interviews with “Wonder Man” co-creator and “Margo’s Got Money Troubled” writers, and more.

Interview with “Wonder Man” Co-Creator and Showrunner Andrew Guest

“Wonder Man” showrunner Andrew Guest talks about working his way up to running his first show.

Focus on Tone and Emotion: A Conversation with Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Writer-Director BenDavid Grabinski

BenDavid Grabinski discusses focusing in on the complex narrative involving time travel, character doubles, and emotional depth.

Honeyjoon Review

Honeyjoon ebbs and flows between laughter, heartbreak, romance, reflection, and hope.

Feel for Your Characters: A Conversation with “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” Writers David E. Kelley and Eva Anderson

David E. Kelley and Eva Anderson discuss their collaborative process, their devotion to the source material, and the emotional truth of the characters to guide them.

The "Girl From God’s Country": The Screenwriting Career of Nell Shipman

Nell Shipman, actor, screenwriter, producer, pioneered wildlife adventure cinema, built independent productions around God’s Country stories and challenged studio control.

Leviticus Review

Chiarella clearly has a deep understanding of how horror has historically functioned as a space for marginalized voices. The film feels like both an homage to that tradition and an attempt to push it forward.

Enough To Go On

Sci-fi screenwriter Jenna Avery on developing “enough to go on” with screenwriting.

Emotion Before Information: A Conversation with “Euphoria” Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE

Aaron I. Butler discusses the editorial intelligence behind “Euphoria,” and what it actually means to cut a show that audiences feel this personally.

The Death of Robin Hood Review

This film may frustrate some viewers expecting a more conventional Robin Hood story. But if you are willing to meet it on its own terms, there is something genuinely moving here.

Trust the Audience and the Comedy Will Follow: A Conversation with “Saturday Night Live” Head Writers Kent Sublette and Streeter Seidell

Head writers Kent Sublette and Streeter Seidell share a behind-the-scenes process of creating an “SNL” episode, to the unique dynamics of working with guest host Ryan Gosling.

The Power of Stories: A Conversation with The Death of Robin Hood Writer-Director Michael Sarnoski

Michael Sarnoski discusses his process, challenging traditional narratives, and the importance of storytelling and balance – both thematically and in his writing process.

I Liked Disclosure Day, Then the Internet Told Me I Was Wrong

Having an Opinion When Online Discourse Wants To Decide Yours for You

The Mission Is to Be Funny: A Conversation with “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Head Writer Alex Baze