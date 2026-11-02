Finding Publishing Success by Letting Go of the Book I Was Supposed to Write

Nearly 20 years ago, I graduated from a fiction MFA program in Boston. My time there coincided with the popularity of the Twilight series, those angsty books about a romance between a human teenager and a sparkly vampire who, despite inconceivable wealth and infinite opportunity, chooses to spend his immortality going to high school in a small town in the Pacific Northwest. I loved the series. From the bright red apple on the cover that caught my eye in the supermarket, to the supernaturally beautiful characters, to the happily-ever-after, I couldn’t get enough.

As a young mother juggling work, kids, and graduate school, it was a blissful escape from my daily routine. The feeling of disappearing into another world reminded me of the experience of fantasy books I loved as a younger person: Lewis, Tolkien, L'Engle, and my adolescent obsession with Anne Rice’s work.

It was also a very guilty pleasure.

Surrounded by serious writers discussing serious fiction, I could hardly confess that I was knee-deep in a vampire romance series. The director of our program encouraged us to read Dostoyevsky, Hemingway, and other (white, male) titans of 20th century fiction to understand what great writing looks like. I dutifully read those men, and many other fine writers of literary fiction, during my time in the program and since. I admired, and was moved by, many of those works of fiction, and I learned much about the craft of writing from studying them.

But I also loved Twilight. How could that be? I understood that, when applied against a certain standard, the books fell short. Still, I kept turning the pages, drawn in by the love story, the quirky world-building, the desire to find out what would happen next.

I worked diligently in the MFA program, creating stories from the stuff of everyday life like the writers I studied did. I wanted to be a real writer. I turned my pen toward observations about supermarket workers, the aging process, marital infidelity, a friend who had difficulty conceiving a child, a bicycle accident, a house-cleaner working for a rich family. Isn’t that what Chekov did? Tobias Wolff? Flannery O’Connor? Amy Hempel? Shouldn’t I be able to look at the ordinary world around me and write a well-crafted novel? I might read fantasy romance for pleasure, but when it came to serious writing, I needed to put those books away and emulate some real writers.

My work led to small successes. I published three short stories. I won a department prize. A professor introduced me to his agent. A friend even teased that I’d be on the next 40 under 40 list. If I kept working, maybe I’d be the next bright young thing with a splashy debut.

The problem was that no matter how hard I worked, my writing wasn’t compelling enough. It didn’t shine. There was a gap between what I took joy in thinking and writing about and what I felt I should be doing, and that distance was perceptible to readers. It was perceptible to agents, too, and there wasn’t much interest in my Very Serious Novel out there in the marketplace. I toyed around with another book, but life and my corporate job kept getting in the way. Months passed, and then years, and suddenly a 40 under 40 list was something I didn’t qualify for anymore. By 2022, on the cusp of 50, it was clear to me that I was never going to publish a novel. I had kids in college, for pete’s sake. Time to let it go.

And then, one afternoon, I had an idea, and I started writing something just for me, just because it was fun to get lost in an imaginary world of my own creation. It wasn’t a real novel, I told myself, and I didn’t need to show it to anyone else. But the words came pouring out, and before I knew it, I had a draft that meant something to me. It was fantastical, yes, and romantic, sure, but it was also, somehow, real. I had written a book in a genre that sparked my imagination, using all the craft I had labored to learn. What if I didn’t keep the two sides of my reading/writing self separate? Maybe there was more than one way to be a real writer.

By letting go of the idea that I had to write a certain kind of book, I managed to find my way back to what I loved about writing in the first place. That led to writing a book that was authentically mine, and an agent, and a two-book deal, and a debut at 52. I wasn’t too old. I had only needed time to get to know myself better, to let go of some of the orthodoxy I learned in my formal writing education, and to work out for myself what good writing means in the context of the type of storytelling I love. And there’s no guilt involved at all.

Check out Kathleen Carr Foster's The Jewel of Corlivo here: